Here’s the uniform combo BYU will be wearing for its game against Baylor

BYU will be wearing its all-royal uniforms when the Cougars host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.
There’s a twist, though, to the look that the football team’s social media account shared Monday.
NEW HELMET ALERT❕❕— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 5, 2022
Welcome ROYAL CHROME to our uni lineup 🥶🥶#BYUFOOTBALL x @byuequipment pic.twitter.com/AozQ0NqkfY
While the Cougars’ helmet, jersey top and jersey bottom will all be royal blue, alongside white trim, this time, BYU’s facemask will be a nickel color — as seen in the promotional photos of the uniform.
The look was dubbed the “Royal Color Rush” on BYU social media accounts.
According to BYU Uniform Tracker, a social media account dedicated to BYU’s uniform combinations, this is the first time that BYU will use a nickel facemask with the all-royals.
BRAND NEW UNIFORM COMBINATION— BYU Uniform Tracker (@ByuTracker) September 5, 2022
BYU will wear🔵🔵🔵with a nickel facemask for the first time ever! The new royal blue "lightning" helmet will get its debut under the lights on Saturday night in a top 25 matchup!
Cougar fans, it's time....WEAR ROYAL!@BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/eWi4PRx9Xq