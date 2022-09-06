Here’s the uniform combo BYU will be wearing for its game against Baylor

BYU will be wearing its all-royal uniforms when the Cougars host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

There’s a twist, though, to the look that the football team’s social media account shared Monday.

NEW HELMET ALERT❕❕



Welcome ROYAL CHROME to our uni lineup 🥶🥶#BYUFOOTBALL x @byuequipment pic.twitter.com/AozQ0NqkfY — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 5, 2022

While the Cougars’ helmet, jersey top and jersey bottom will all be royal blue, alongside white trim, this time, BYU’s facemask will be a nickel color — as seen in the promotional photos of the uniform.

The look was dubbed the “Royal Color Rush” on BYU social media accounts.

According to BYU Uniform Tracker, a social media account dedicated to BYU’s uniform combinations, this is the first time that BYU will use a nickel facemask with the all-royals.