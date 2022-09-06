Facebook Twitter
Here’s the uniform combo BYU will be wearing for its game against Baylor

The all-royal blue look is coming back, but with a twist

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Morgan Pyper (10) dives for Arizona Wildcats Stanley Berryhill during the Vegas Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. BYU won 24-16.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU will be wearing its all-royal uniforms when the Cougars host No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.

There’s a twist, though, to the look that the football team’s social media account shared Monday.

While the Cougars’ helmet, jersey top and jersey bottom will all be royal blue, alongside white trim, this time, BYU’s facemask will be a nickel color — as seen in the promotional photos of the uniform.

The look was dubbed the “Royal Color Rush” on BYU social media accounts.

According to BYU Uniform Tracker, a social media account dedicated to BYU’s uniform combinations, this is the first time that BYU will use a nickel facemask with the all-royals.

