What are the highest and lowest votes Utah and BYU got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll?

Each week of the college football season (and the college basketball season in a few months, for that matter), individual ballots that comprise the AP Top 25 poll are made public so everyone can see who voted which team in which slot.

On Monday, both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars were in the poll, with the Utes dropping from No. 7 to No. 13 after losing to the Florida Gators and the Cougars rising from No. 25 to No. 21 after thrashing the USF Bulls.

But how high and low did Utah and BYU get on any poll?

Starting with the positive, the Utes’ high was No. 8, on the ballot of Michael Lev, the Arizona Wildcats beat writer for the Arizona Daily Star. Utah got three votes at No. 9 and seven at No. 10 (there are 63 voters).

As for the Cougars, their high was one vote at No. 12, from Nate Mink of Syracuse.com, and they got six votes in the top 15 overall.

The Utes were in the Top 25 on every ballot, but on the downside of things, their low was No. 23, where Darren Haynes of WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. and Ryan Pritt of the Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia placed them.

For BYU, it was not in the Top 25 at all on 12 of the 63 ballots. Five voters placed the Cougars at No. 25.

