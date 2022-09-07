Top 20 performances from Week 4 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 4. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Sesi Vailahi, West — Hauled in only three catches, but they all went for TDs as he finished with 151 yards in West’s 55-8 win over Cyprus. He also added seven tackles and scored on fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon — Grabbed 10 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers rolled past West Jordan for the 47-14 victory.

Jake Hopkins, Syracuse — Completed 19 of 25 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns as Syracuse pulled away from Salem Hills in the second half for the 45-14 victory.

Braden Young, Herriman — Led a great defensive performance from Herriman as he recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the 14-3 win against visiting Westlake.

Class 5A

Faletau Satuala, Bountiful — Caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown offensively, but was one of the defensive heroes with two interceptions and five tackles in Bountiful’s 16-14 victory over Skyline.

Ezra Harris, Stansbury — Completed 9 of 19 passes for 140 yards and three TDs and then also rushed the ball eight times for 86 yards and another score in Stansbury’s 48-8 win at Uintah.

Kadiyon Sweat, Lehi — Played a big role defensively in Lehi’s 59-0 win over Copper Hills as he grabbed three interceptions.

Daxton Sumko, Box Elder — Carried the ball 24 times for 152 yards two scores as the Bees beat rival Bear River 29-13 in the Battle for the Golden Spike.

AJ Tillman, Northridge — Rushed the ball 17 times for 151 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights rolled to the 48-17 victory over Cottonwood.

Class 4A

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Snow Canyon’s QB took to the ground to spearhead his team’s 20-17 win over Cedar as he carried the ball 15 times for 191 yards and two TDs.

RJ Wright, Hurricane — Hauled in seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hurricane to the 28-19 victory over Pine View.

Will Rippstein, Ridgeline — Carried the ball 29 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-ahead TD wth 4:04 remaining in the game as the Riverhawks edged Minico, Idaho, 21-10.

Class 3A

Hunter Bell, Grantsville — Completed 10 of 15 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns as defending 3A champion Grantsville rolled to the easy 42-6 win over North Sanpete.

Tregg Miller, Emery — Recorded four tackles and two interceptions defensively and then offensively hauled in six catches for 73 yards another a TD as Emery edged Union 20-18.

Hayden Mezenen, Juan Diego — Passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another TD as Juan Diego held on to beat Manti 34-32 in a wild Week 4 game.

Class 2A

Parker Snyder, San Juan — It was another routine day at the office for San Juan QB Parker Snyder as he completed 22 of 35 passes for 359 yards and five TDs in the 55-10 win over Milford.

Calvin McAward, Judge Memorial — Completed 9 of 14 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs jumped all over Grand en route to the 41-26 victory as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Tate Gale, Beaver — Recorded 11 tackles defensively and then offensively hauled in a 32-yard TD reception as Beaver dominated Summit Academy 44-7 for its first win of the season.

Class 1A

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley — Grabbed three passes, all of them going for TDs as he finished with 90 yards as the Bulldogs beat Parowan 41-27.

Kannin Boswell, North Sevier — Carried the ball 22 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns and he also threw a touchdown pass as the North Sevier pulled away from Parowan in the second half for the 45-24 victory.

