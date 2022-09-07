Facebook Twitter
Top 20 performances from Week 4 in Utah high school football

By  James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
merlin_2938313.jpg

Bountiful’s Faletau Satuala (11) celebrates his touchdown with London Wood against Skyline in Millcreek on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 4. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Sesi Vailahi, West — Hauled in only three catches, but they all went for TDs as he finished with 151 yards in West’s 55-8 win over Cyprus. He also added seven tackles and scored on fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon — Grabbed 10 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns as the Chargers rolled past West Jordan for the 47-14 victory.

Jake Hopkins, Syracuse — Completed 19 of 25 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns as Syracuse pulled away from Salem Hills in the second half for the 45-14 victory.

Braden Young, Herriman — Led a great defensive performance from Herriman as he recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the 14-3 win against visiting Westlake.

Class 5A

Faletau Satuala, Bountiful — Caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown offensively, but was one of the defensive heroes with two interceptions and five tackles in Bountiful’s 16-14 victory over Skyline.

Ezra Harris, Stansbury — Completed 9 of 19 passes for 140 yards and three TDs and then also rushed the ball eight times for 86 yards and another score in Stansbury’s 48-8 win at Uintah.

Kadiyon Sweat, Lehi — Played a big role defensively in Lehi’s 59-0 win over Copper Hills as he grabbed three interceptions.

Daxton Sumko, Box Elder — Carried the ball 24 times for 152 yards two scores as the Bees beat rival Bear River 29-13 in the Battle for the Golden Spike.

AJ Tillman, Northridge — Rushed the ball 17 times for 151 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights rolled to the 48-17 victory over Cottonwood.

Class 4A

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Snow Canyon’s QB took to the ground to spearhead his team’s 20-17 win over Cedar as he carried the ball 15 times for 191 yards and two TDs.

RJ Wright, Hurricane — Hauled in seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hurricane to the 28-19 victory over Pine View.

Will Rippstein, Ridgeline — Carried the ball 29 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-ahead TD wth 4:04 remaining in the game as the Riverhawks edged Minico, Idaho, 21-10.

Class 3A

Hunter Bell, Grantsville — Completed 10 of 15 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns as defending 3A champion Grantsville rolled to the easy 42-6 win over North Sanpete.

Tregg Miller, Emery — Recorded four tackles and two interceptions defensively and then offensively hauled in six catches for 73 yards another a TD as Emery edged Union 20-18.

Hayden Mezenen, Juan Diego — Passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another TD as Juan Diego held on to beat Manti 34-32 in a wild Week 4 game.

Class 2A

Parker Snyder, San Juan — It was another routine day at the office for San Juan QB Parker Snyder as he completed 22 of 35 passes for 359 yards and five TDs in the 55-10 win over Milford.

Calvin McAward, Judge Memorial — Completed 9 of 14 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs jumped all over Grand en route to the 41-26 victory as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Tate Gale, Beaver — Recorded 11 tackles defensively and then offensively hauled in a 32-yard TD reception as Beaver dominated Summit Academy 44-7 for its first win of the season.

Class 1A

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley — Grabbed three passes, all of them going for TDs as he finished with 90 yards as the Bulldogs beat Parowan 41-27.

Kannin Boswell, North Sevier — Carried the ball 22 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns and he also threw a touchdown pass as the North Sevier pulled away from Parowan in the second half for the 45-24 victory.

