Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 
Where is Salt Bae now? What happened to the man who made salting meat a meme

Salt Bae began a viral sensation in 2017 when he uploaded a video of him putting salt on a steak. Where is he now?

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Steven Senne, Associated Press

Steven Senne, Associated Press

Who is Salt Bae?

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe went viral for adding salt to his meat. On Jan. 7, 2017, Gökçe — now known as “Salt Bae” — uploaded an Instagram video that got 2.4 million views in 48 hours. Now the video has over 16 million views.

The video features the chef slicing up a tender Ottoman steak and then grabbing a pinch of salt from his wooden bowl. He then salts the meat, which earned him his nickname “Salt Bae.”

What does Salt Bae do now?

If you visit his Instagram account, you can find new videos him salting meat. Additionally, you can find his website where he now sells Wagyu steaks and beef. For $65, you could purchase a 7-ounce filet mignon prime that was hand cut by Salt Bae.

He also sells his signature salt, steel knives and hardwood cutting boards on his website. If you wanted an apron with Salt Bae’s face on it, that is also available for purchase.

Where is Salt Bae now?

As of November 2021, Salt Bae left London to open up his 28th restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

His steakhouse is called Nusr-Et and has several U.S. locations including Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Dallas, Miami, New York and Boston. You can book your “feast experience” online at this restaurant that has “crazy menu.”

Recently, Salt Bae posted a video from Mykonos announcing that he will open up a new nightclub next to the steakhouse.

