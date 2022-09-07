‘I’m a Chris Curry fan’: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham evaluates running backs play after loss to Gators

It appeared that Utah freshman running back Jaylon Glover was poised to make his collegiate debut near his Lakeland, Florida, home at The Swamp last Saturday.

But Glover didn’t get into the game.

“He was scheduled to possibly get time. But he’s got a bright future here,” coach Kyle Whittingham said of Glover. “He’s had some issues through fall camp, things that he needs to get better at before we feel completely comfortable putting him in the game. He’s working hard toward that end. You’ll see him as the season progresses.”

Meanwhile, Whittingham was pleased by what he saw from another Florida native, Chris Curry, who rushed five times for 13 yards against the Gators.

Curry has remained at Utah despite the emergence of Tavion Thomas.

“It’s a credit to him and his toughness and seeing the big picture and being a team guy. Not running away when the competition gets a little stiff,” Whittingham said of Curry. “I’m proud of Chris. I’m a Chris Curry fan. He’s a great teammate and a great guy to have as one of your leaders. The players respect him. He gave us meaningful snaps and had a couple of nice runs. That speaks to a guy that’s stayed the course and stuck it out.”

Whittingham also praised Thomas, who rushed 23 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, “against a very good SEC defense.”