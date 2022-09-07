McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item

McDonald’s is bringing back an old menu item for the fall season.

Starting Sept. 14, customers will be able to buy a new cheese Danish under the McCafé Bakery menu at participating restaurants, according to Fox News.

The inside of this flaky pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and vanilla icing is drizzled on top.

The pastry was introduced in the 1980s, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. It joins the McCafé offerings of items such as the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

Using nostalgia to attract customers is a trend among fast-food restaurants, CNN Business notes. Pizza Hut reintroduced its logo from the ’90s, and Burger King reverted the Whopper’s price back to the launch price.

Last year, a glazed donut was added to the McCafé bakery lineup. The danish pastry is also a limited-time release.

The burger chain launched the McCafé brand in 2009. It features lattes, cappuccinos and mochas as well.

Earlier in the summer, the chain also introduced its first new McFlurry flavor — the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry. The item is no longer available.

“The company has consistently reinvented its menu throughout the pandemic and beyond, which has helped it to retain relevance and customer interest,” said Carmen Bryan, a consumer analyst at GlobalData, per CNN.

