Justin Bieber cancels massive world tour following rare medical diagnosis

A few months after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Justin Bieber has officially canceled his world tour to focus on his health.

Why did Justin Bieber cancel ‘Justice’ world tour?

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” the 28-year-old pop star wrote in a statement, noting how he was unable to finish the North American leg of his tour as a result of the diagnosis. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

Bieber then shared how “exhaustion overtook” him after performing in Brazil this past weekend, leading to the realization that he needed to make his “health the priority right now.”

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” he continued. “I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. ... Thank you for your prayers and support through all of this! I love you all passionately!”

After COVID-19-related delays, Bieber finally kicked off his “Justice” World Tour in March — which included a stop at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena. He had to postpone some North American dates in June following his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis — dates that had not yet been rescheduled, People reported. Bieber returned to touring in July before officially canceling the tour, which would’ve taken him across multiple continents through March 2023.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Bieber initially revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis to fans in an Instagram post on June 10.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face,” Bieber said in an Instagram video that has more than 60 million views, per Variety.

According to Mayoclinic.org, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare disorder caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and happens “when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” In addition to a painful shingles rash, it can also lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

The disease is treatable, with most patients recovering within three to four months — although more severe cases can lead to permanent facial paralysis and damaged nerves, NBC News reported.

“Getting vaccinated for chickenpox and shingles are the best ways to prevent Ramsay Hunt syndrome and its complications,” according to NBC News.

Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome

According to Mayoclinic.org, the two main symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome are:



“A painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters on, in and around one ear.”

“Facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear.”

Other symptoms can include: ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, a change or loss in taste, and dry mouth and eyes.

Justin Bieber follows Shawn Mendes in world tour cancellation

Bieber’s canceled tour comes less than two months after pop star Shawn Mendes canceled his massive world tour due to the pressures of life on the road, the Deseret News reported.

“I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” the 24-year-old singer said in a statement, per the Deseret News. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”