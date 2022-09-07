When will Zach Wilson return? Probably later than you think

Zach Wilson’s absence from the field will be longer than originally anticipated.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that the earliest Wilson is likely to return from a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee is the team’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 2.

Wilson worked out earlier this week, his coach told reporters Monday, and there was hope he would be ready for Week 1, but now the former quarterback is expected to miss the first quarter of the 2022 season.

“The earliest he’s going to be available is Pittsburgh. Just from everything we gathered over the last couple of days, it’s not going to change,” Saleh said.

“Sure I’m always going to leave that door open — you guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist — but we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110%, (that) we do right by him. Talking to doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”

Coach Saleh says that likely the earliest QB Zach Wilson will be available is Week 4 at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/3buMD5xqTb — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 7, 2022

That leaves the Jets going with veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback in Wilson’s absence, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported minutes before Saleh’s press conference on Wednesday. The Jets open the 2022 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, suffered the injury during the team’s preseason opener in mid-August.

