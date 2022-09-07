Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Football

When will Zach Wilson return? Probably later than you think

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Zach Wilson will likely not be back until October.

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE When will Zach Wilson return? Probably later than you think
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during practice before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger, Associated Press

Zach Wilson’s absence from the field will be longer than originally anticipated.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday that the earliest Wilson is likely to return from a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee is the team’s Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 2.

Wilson worked out earlier this week, his coach told reporters Monday, and there was hope he would be ready for Week 1, but now the former quarterback is expected to miss the first quarter of the 2022 season.

“The earliest he’s going to be available is Pittsburgh. Just from everything we gathered over the last couple of days, it’s not going to change,” Saleh said.

“Sure I’m always going to leave that door open — you guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist — but we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110%, (that) we do right by him. Talking to doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”

That leaves the Jets going with veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback in Wilson’s absence, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported minutes before Saleh’s press conference on Wednesday. The Jets open the 2022 regular season against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, suffered the injury during the team’s preseason opener in mid-August.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In BYU sports
Linebacker Max Tooley relives pick-six that had been a long time coming
Former BYU star Conner Mantz wins USA 20K title, preparing for 1st marathon
What are the highest and lowest votes Utah and BYU got in this week’s AP Top 25 poll?
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
This former BYU guard will be transferring to Utah
A look at every Utah tie on an NFL roster right now