Wendy’s has officially brought back this popular menu item

A popular but short-lived Wendy’s menu item has officially made a comeback.

What is Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger?

Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger — “the only pretzel bun available in fast food,” according to a news release — has returned to the fast-food chain’s menus nationwide.

The sandwich launched in 2020 but was discontinued last year, to the dismay of customers.

“We always make it a priority to listen to our fans about what they want to see on our menus, or in this case, what they want to see come back on menus,” Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, said in a statement. “The Pretzel Bacon Pub has a fanbase like no other, and since it left menus in 2021 fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. The ingredients team up to create a burger that fans can’t find anywhere else.”

In between the pretzel bun, the burger is “topped with Muenster cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, and pickles,” according to information sent to the Deseret News.

Customers who aren’t burger fans can transform the item into the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich, swapping out the beef for either the classic, grilled or spicy filet, per the news release.

When is Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger available?

The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is currently available at Wendy’s locations nationwide.

Members of Wendy’s Rewards program can get double points on any Pretzel Bacon Pub purchase from Sept. 12 through Sept. 25, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

Last summer, customers began speculating that the burger would return to the menu when a leaked Wendy’s memo appeared on Reddit. The memo indicates that the Bacon Pub Cheeseburger returned to the menu on Aug. 30.