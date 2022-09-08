Has Weber State ever upset the Aggies?

On Sept. 10, Utah State football will be back within the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium playing host to an in-state foe, the Weber State Wildcats.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and Wildcats in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and Weber State football
The Aggies and Wildcats have met 14 times previous to 2022, and the Aggies have been the victorious side in nearly every contest.
- From 1972 through 1982, Utah State and Weber State met every year, playing 11 times. Utah State was victorious in 10 of the 11 matchups, the lone loss coming at home in 1978.
- Weber State defeated Utah State 44-25, the Wildcats’ lone victory in the series.
- The teams went 19 years between meetings — from 1982 to 2001 — and have only met four times since the turn of the century.
- Most recently, Utah State hosted Weber State in 2016 and the Aggies soundly defeated the Wildcats 45-6.