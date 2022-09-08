Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

What happened the last time Utah played Southern Utah?

Utah and Southern Utah are meeting for the second time this weekend. Here’s what happened during their 2016 game.

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick, wearing red, celebrates his touchdown.

Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016. Utah won 24-0.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah hosts Southern Utah in the Utes’ home opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday. The Utes and Thunderbirds have played once before, in 2016.

Here’s what happened the last time the two schools played:

The Utes shut out the Thunderbirds, winning 24-0 at Rice-Eccles Stadium to open the 2016 season.

Tim Patrick caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Troy Williams, making his Utah debut, including a 57-yard pass in the fourth quarter to put a bow on the opening win for Utah. Troy McCormick scored a touchdown and Andy Phillips made a 26-yard field goal.

Utah held Southern Utah to 158 yards of total offense, including just 42 yards of passing.

Marcus Williams had an interception for the Utes.

