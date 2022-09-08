What happened the last time Utah played Southern Utah?

Utah hosts Southern Utah in the Utes’ home opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday. The Utes and Thunderbirds have played once before, in 2016.

Here’s what happened the last time the two schools played:

The Utes shut out the Thunderbirds, winning 24-0 at Rice-Eccles Stadium to open the 2016 season.

Tim Patrick caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Troy Williams, making his Utah debut, including a 57-yard pass in the fourth quarter to put a bow on the opening win for Utah. Troy McCormick scored a touchdown and Andy Phillips made a 26-yard field goal.

Utah held Southern Utah to 158 yards of total offense, including just 42 yards of passing.

Marcus Williams had an interception for the Utes.

