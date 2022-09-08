Quinta Brunson went from BuzzFeed writer to an Emmy nominee

This actress made history earlier in July when she became the first Black woman to be nominated for three Emmys in comedy categories for her show “Abbott Elementary.”

Although many know Quinta Brunson from her ABC series, the 32-year-old actress got her start at BuzzFeed.

According to Glitter Magazine, Brunson started taking improv classes in her high school in Philadelphia. She later dropped out of college to pursue comedy full-time.

In 2014, she started using her Instagram to produce a series called “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date.” The great reaction from viewers helped her get hired at BuzzFeed to produce videos like “Here are 7 Signs That Make You Petty,” “Conversations You Have With Your Cat” and “Things Siblings Do To Annoy Each Other.”

Brunson left BuzzFeed in 2019.

“It was time for me to leave when my ambitions kind of became different than just working a 9-to-5,” Brunson explained in a YouTube video. “For me, it felt like college, and you have to graduate from college. And I think it was really just time for me to graduate.”

Brunson dug into various protects after her departure, like voicing the character of Quinta in “Big Mouth” or playing minor characters like Bless in “Single Parents.”

She then sold “Abbott Elementary” to ABC and production began in 2021, as per Cheat Sheet.

The show follows a staff of quirky but dedicated teachers at a low-income elementary school in Philadelphia, as Natalie Issa wrote for the Deseret News.

The show is appropriate for children aged 12 and up, according to Common Sense Media.