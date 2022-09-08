Myles Sanderson, who was accused of killing 10 people by stabbing, was pronounced dead after he went into “medical distress” at a Saskatoon, Canada, hospital. The 32-year-old was one of two men accused of murdering 10 individuals in an Indigenous community.

What happened to Myles Sanderson?

NPR reported that Sanderson went into “medical distress” after being taken into police custody Wednesday.

He was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon and was pronounced dead after “all lifesaving measures were taken,” said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Blackmore also said that an investigation will be launched into the circumstances around Sanderson’s death.

The stabbing case

NBC News reported that the series of stabbings, which took place Sunday, resulted in a total of 18 people injured in Canada’s Saskatchewan province. Sanderson and his brother, Damien Sanderson, were the only suspects in the case.

A homeowner reported seeing Myles Sanderson armed with a knife and then taking off in a Chevy Avalanche after standing outside his home on Wednesday, according to Blackmore.

CNN reported that the RCMP received multiple calls of people who spotted the truck after it took off. An officer on the highway pulled the car over and took him into custody after finding the knife located in the vehicle.

“We believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects, and others have been attacked randomly,” Blackmore said.

The charges facing Myles Sanderson were “three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering at a residence,” according to NBC News.

CNN also reported that the 10 victims ranged from ages 23-78 and the motive is still unclear. The coroner’s office from Saskatchewan gave the names and ages of the victims, while not sharing the relationships they had to each other.

