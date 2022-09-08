Bowl projections for Utah, BYU and Utah State from national media after Week 1

What can one week of college football tell us?

In the scope of a full season, probably not a lot more than how a team starts off.

Still, that doesn’t stop college football experts from evaluating each week in its own prism, and that includes weekly updates on bowl projections.

Here’s the latest bowl projections for Utah’s three FBS programs following Week 1.

Bowl projections for Utah football after Week 1

The bowl projection with the most votes for Utah is facing Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

That said, while most of the publications believe Utah (0-1) is still on track for a New Year’s Six bowl after the loss to Florida, ESPN’s duo of Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both knocked the Utes down to Alamo Bowl territory.

Bonagura identified Utah as the team whose stock took the biggest hit in Week 1.

“Had the Utes picked up a road win at Florida, they would have had the nonconference win necessary to boost their chances for a playoff spot at the end of the year,” Bonagura wrote.

“Instead, they’ll need to be perfect the rest of the way to remain a serious member of the conversation. The odds of that happening are slim. Such is life in the Pac-12.”

Bowl projections for BYU football after Week 1

BYU’s bowl tie-in this season is linked with ESPN, making it difficult for projectors to narrow down exactly where the Cougars could land.

That’s why BYU (1-0), which beat USF in Week 1, has seven different bowl destinations in the seven different projections.

Perhaps the most interesting? BYU facing fellow future Big 12 member Houston in a New Year’s Six matchup in the Cotton Bowl.

There’s also a couple calls for the Cougars to play a Power Five opponent such as Missouri or TCU in the postseason.

“Quarterback Jaren Hall and BYU did not get enough love as a potential New Year’s Six sleeper. … With several must-watch matchups including Arkansas and Notre Dame, BYU is going to have a chance to impress poll voters this fall who will see the Cougars in spotlight games,” 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote of BYU.

Bowl projections for Utah State football after Week 1

Get ready for some wintery south Idaho weather, Aggie fans.

Four of the projections have Utah State (1-1) headed to the Idaho Potato Bowl, though picking an opponent is more of a crapshoot at this point in the season.

The Aggies, who are coming off a lopsided loss to top-ranked Alabama after a win over UConn, also don’t appear on two of the projections.

Time, and more results, will tell if Utah State will indeed extend its postseason streak, though it seems like a strong likelihood with the talent in Logan.