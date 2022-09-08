Chick-fil-A introduces a fall milkshake and brings back an old menu item

Chick-fil-A is going all in this fall by releasing two new menu items.

The new Autumn Spice Milkshake — which was tested in Salt Lake City last year — and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich will launch on Sept. 12 and be available for a limited time nationwide, the fast-food chain said in an email.

What is Chick-fil-A’s new milkshake?

The hand-spun milkshake mixes rich flavors like “cinnamon and crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies” with the fast-food chain’s Icedream dessert, the release said.

“Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said, per Southern Living. “We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We’re eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall!”

This marks Chick-fil-A’s first new milkshake flavor in four years.

What is Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich?

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich was actually introduced in 2021 as a seasonal item. It uses a “grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato,” Chick-fil-A said.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our guests that they want the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich back on the menu,” Neslage added. “It’s my favorite seasonal sandwich, and for those trying it for the first time, I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy cilantro lime sauce to balance the sandwich’s heat. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combination.”