If Coca-Cola Dreamworld ‘tastes like dreams,’ why does it have such poor reviews?

Earlier this year, Coca-Cola released a new flavor: Starlight. This soda with a reddish hue was inspired by space. Now, there’s a new flavor called Dreamworld.

What inspired Coca-Cola to make Dreamworld?

The company was again inspired by outer space in creating this drink.



A statement released by the company said, “Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space. Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind.”

The company also stated that the flavor was “beyond fans’ wildest dreams.”

According to NBC News, this flavor is the fourth and final addition to the company’s limited edition flavors. This addition was released on Aug. 15.

What does Coca-Cola Dreamworld taste like?

When I tried this drink, I first noticed the whimsical design of the label. I thought the colors were bright and beautiful. The drink itself looks like regular Coca-Cola. Even though I’m a Coke Zero and Diet Coke fan, I decided to give this drink a try. Frankly, it was much too sweet for me. The tropical flavors in it tasted too artificial (I know — the irony after I said I like Coke Zero and Diet Coke) and it tasted syrupy.

Here are what other reviewers said about the taste.



According to Mashed, the drink has a citrus and mango taste.

Food-Sided’s review of the drink described it as having a citrus candy taste.

Taste of Home reviewed the drink and described it as too sweet and reminiscent of yellow Tic-Tacs.

Where can I buy Coca-Cola Dreamworld?

Check your local grocery store to see if it sells it.

You can also purchase it via the Coca-Cola store on Amazon.

What do the reviews of Coca-Cola Dreamworld say?