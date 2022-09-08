If Coca-Cola Dreamworld ‘tastes like dreams,’ why does it have such poor reviews?
Coca-Cola’s new flavor doesn’t taste like a dream, according to reviewers. Here’s what it tastes like and where can you find it
Earlier this year, Coca-Cola released a new flavor: Starlight. This soda with a reddish hue was inspired by space. Now, there’s a new flavor called Dreamworld.
What inspired Coca-Cola to make Dreamworld?
The company was again inspired by outer space in creating this drink.
- A statement released by the company said, “Starlight illuminated the idea of escapism and the infinite, out-of-this-world possibilities of space. Dreamworld flips this script by inviting fans to look inward at the infinite possibilities of the mind.”
- The company also stated that the flavor was “beyond fans’ wildest dreams.”
- According to NBC News, this flavor is the fourth and final addition to the company’s limited edition flavors. This addition was released on Aug. 15.
What does Coca-Cola Dreamworld taste like?
When I tried this drink, I first noticed the whimsical design of the label. I thought the colors were bright and beautiful. The drink itself looks like regular Coca-Cola. Even though I’m a Coke Zero and Diet Coke fan, I decided to give this drink a try. Frankly, it was much too sweet for me. The tropical flavors in it tasted too artificial (I know — the irony after I said I like Coke Zero and Diet Coke) and it tasted syrupy.
Here are what other reviewers said about the taste.
- According to Mashed, the drink has a citrus and mango taste.
- Food-Sided’s review of the drink described it as having a citrus candy taste.
- Taste of Home reviewed the drink and described it as too sweet and reminiscent of yellow Tic-Tacs.
Where can I buy Coca-Cola Dreamworld?
- Check your local grocery store to see if it sells it.
- You can also purchase it via the Coca-Cola store on Amazon.
What do the reviews of Coca-Cola Dreamworld say?
- The Amazon ratings of the drink do not go higher than an average of 3 stars.
- Walmart reviews average 2.6.
- Some reviewers left comments saying that the drink was too sweet or that the drink tasted like someone poured Tropical Sprite into Coca-Cola.
- Coca-Cola Starlight seems to receive higher reviews, with an average of 3.7 on E-Bay and 3.9 on Amazon.