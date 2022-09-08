Matt Bushman is no longer with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why

Matt Bushman is now a free agent.

The former BYU tight end reached an injury settlement with the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that appeared on the NFL transactions list Wednesday.

It’s the latest development in a whirlwind couple of weeks for Bushman.

During the Chiefs’ preseason finale on Aug. 25, Bushman had his best game in his two years as a pro, catching three passes for 73 yards, including touchdown passes of 54 and 2 yards.

On his final catch, though, Bushman suffered a broken clavicle, an injury that comes with an expected 6-8 weeks recovery time, according to Forbes.

Kansas City ultimately waived Bushman with an injury designation during final cuts last week, which landed him on injured reserve.

The injury settlement between Bushman and the Chiefs, though, releases him from the IR and he becomes a free agent and able to sign with any team.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid praised the effort Bushman had been putting in during training camp in his postgame press conference after the Aug. 25 games.

“Bushman’s got phenomenal hands, and he’s shown that all through camp,” Reid said.