Queen Elizabeth II: A brief overview of movies made about her

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in U.K. history, died Thursday at age 96, shortly after Buckingham Palace issued a statement detailing concern about her health.

“She was an outline of a woman that people could fill in however they fancied. And fill it in they did,” wrote the New York Times.

Over the years, the queen has become a cultural icon, with many appearances in television and movies. Here are some of her appearances.

Documentaries

This 2022 documentary provides a comprehensive picture of the life of the longest-living, longest-reigning British monarch in history. Elizabeth appears as herself throughout the documentary.

This BBC documentary was a source of controversy. After 37 million people viewed it on British television, the queen ordered that it be taken down and never shown again. It is a 90-minute documentary that gives a glimpse into the everyday life of the royal family. Now the documentary is only available on YouTube.

Fictionalized Portrayals

While this movie centers around Elizabeth’s father, she makes an appearance in it as a princess. Freya Wilson plays Elizabeth, and this 2010 film won four Oscars and was nominated for 206 awards in total.

Played by Helen Mirren, this movie was originally a play about the queen’s weekly meetings with the prime ministers. It has been performed on the West End and also on Broadway.

This film features Jane Alexander as Elizabeth. It documents the romance between Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, while they were at college and shows how the queen gave William her blessing to marry Kate.

This 2019 animated film includes the queen, voiced by Mari Devon. The plot features a dog getting lost at the palace and then having to make his way back. The dog, of course, is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi.

Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II in a movie about how the queen grappled with the death of Princess Diana. The family remains locked up in Balmoral Castle as they navigate how to publicly approach Diana’s death.

This Netflix series debuted in 2016 and features Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The series contrasts the queen’s private life with her public appearances as she navigates how to be a monarch.