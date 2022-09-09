Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 9, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Brighton offense holds serve in rivalry win over Olympus

By  Bruce Smith
SHARE High school football: Brighton offense holds serve in rivalry win over Olympus
merlin_2939137.jpg

Quincy Covington (1) of the Brighton Bengals is tackled by from Ty Seagle (22) of the Olympus Titans, during a game in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The Brighton Bengals and Olympus Titans put their “friendly rivalry” to the test Friday night in an important Region 6 battle.

When it was over, Jack Johnson, Nash Matheson, Kace Gurr and the Bengals came out with the win, but it was the fans and rivalry that may have benefited most in an exciting 28-17 duel between the two schools separated by only a few miles and a freeway.

Johnson threw for three touchdowns, two to Matheson, and Gurr broke loose for 138 yards and a score, as Brighton overcame a pair of first-half turnovers and moved to 2-0 in region play — with another rivalry game in the same neighborhood at Skyline next week.

“In the second half, we really focused,” said Brighton coach Casey Sutera, who is 4-1 overall in his first year. “The kids didn’t get down when we left some points off the scoreboard early. It’s always tough to win here (at Olympus) and it puts us in really good shape as we go into the meat of our schedule.”

Johnson completed 13 of 19 passes for 221 yards. Most importantly, he didn’t have an interception. He teamed with Matheson, who had five catches for 137 yards. Besides the two scores, Matheson also snagged a 40-yarder down the sideline in the fourth quarter that led to Brighton’s clinching score.

merlin_2939151.jpg

Ami Moala (99) jumps of the Brighton Bengal after beating the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2939149.jpg

Kace Gurr (0) of the Brighton Bengal is lifted up by Nathanael Vyfvinkel (73) after scoring a touch down against the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2939147.jpg

Charlie Sherwood (3) of the Olympus Titans runs with the ball while playing the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2939145.jpg

Kace Gurr (0) of the Brighton Bengals runs with the ball for a touch down against the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2939143.jpg

The Brighton Bengals student section celebrate after scorings a touch down against the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 15
merlin_2939141.jpg

Nash Matheson (3) of the Brighton Bengals shakes off a tackle from Cole Nugent (9) of the Olympus Titans, during a game in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2939139.jpg

Charlie Sherwood (3) of the Olympus Titans extends his body to gain more yards while playing the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2939135.jpg

Chase Moseley (7) of the Olympus Titans throws the ball for a first down while playing the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2939131.jpg

The Olympus Titans student section wave their phone lights after a light in the field failed in the fourth quarter, during a game agains the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2939133.jpg

A light fails in the fourth quarter during a game between the Olympus Titans and the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2939129.jpg

Jack Johnson (2) of the Brighton Bengals shakes off a tackle from Akeli Naea (26) of the Olympus Titans, during a game in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2939127.jpg

The Olympus Titans student section wave their hands as the Brighton Bengals kick the ball in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 15
merlin_2939125.jpg

Jace Matheson (21) of the Brighton Bengals holds a fumbled ball after the play while playing the Olympus Titans in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2939123.jpg

Chase Moseley (7) of the Olympus Titans runs the ball for a first down while playing the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2939121.jpg

Chase Moseley (7) of the Olympus Titans runs with the ball while playing the Brighton Bengals in Holladay on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Bengals won 28-17.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 15
merlin_2939151.jpg
merlin_2939149.jpg
merlin_2939147.jpg
merlin_2939145.jpg
merlin_2939143.jpg
merlin_2939141.jpg
merlin_2939139.jpg
merlin_2939135.jpg
merlin_2939131.jpg
merlin_2939133.jpg
merlin_2939129.jpg
merlin_2939127.jpg
merlin_2939125.jpg
merlin_2939123.jpg
merlin_2939121.jpg

Olympus (3-3, 1-1) only seemed to stop the Bengals by forcing turnovers, and they grabbed two in the first half. The first led a a 52-yard field goal by Will Rigby that gave the Titans their only lead, 3-0, in the first quarter.

Olympus trailed 14-3 by halftime, but got their home fans back in the game when quarterback Chase Moseley led them on a 80-yard, 20-play drive that ate eight minutes of clock and included five third-down conversions.

After the teams trade possessions, Brighton retaliated when Johnson led the Bengals on a long drive that ended on an 8-yard scoring run by Gurr, the only Bengal ball carrier all night.

“We never lost our confidence,” Johnson said. “I’ve only lived here a short time, but all of our guys know them (the Titans) and we all know what we can do. We kept lifting up each other, and kept lighting up the scoreboard.”

The game also had another highlight. With 7:47 left in the game, the lights went out on on the northeast side of the Olympus stadium. After a short discussion, the officials and coaches agreed to play the rest of the game only on the south side of the 50-yard line.

Brighton led 28-17, but Olympus kept the pressure on, barely missing a long touchdown throw by Moseley. The Olympus signal-caller, however, left the game with an ankle injury shortly afterward and was clearly limping as the teams gathered for the post-game handshake.

Johnson completed 18 of 30 passes for 185 yards passing. Charlie Sherwood was his favorite target, with eight catches for 136 yards. Rigby also had an impressive night with his long field goal, and long kickoffs that prevented any Brighton returns.

Next Up In Sports
High school football: Skyridge rallies past Timpview in heavyweight showdown to improve to 5-0 on the season
High school football: Lehi scores 25 unanswered points to topple Corner Canyon in thriller
High school football: Springville fights off Spanish Fork comeback to pick up first region win
Utah State vs. Weber State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
BYU women’s basketball gets its latest commitment from abroad
What now? Black pastor and ex-BYU player Derwin Gray’s deep thoughts on racism