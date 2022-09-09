Taco Bell’s off-Broadway show is here — and so is the Mexican Pizza

The highly anticipated off-Broadway musical produced by Taco Bell finally has a premiere date.

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” starring Dolly Parton and featuring Doja Cat, will be released on TikTok on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. MDT, the Mexican-food chain said in a press release.

The satirical musical is a “harrowing” tale about those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza. Created in partnership with the Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, aka, Barlow & Bear, the show is written by Hannah Friedman.

The project started when Doja Cat shared a Mexican Pizza jingle on TikTok. Taco Bell aficionado Victor Kunda reimagined what a musical could look like with the song, creating “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” the chain restaurant said in an email.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell

The menu item this 21-cast show is based on has had an interesting history. Mexican Pizza came off the menu in September 2020 but fans, like Kunda, pushed for its return by signing petitions and taking to social media.

It consists of ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crispy tortilla shells and topped with melted cheese and tomatoes. It is also customizable and has been a popular option among Indian Americans.

The musical premiere also celebrates the return of the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell said.

Fans can order the item on Uber Eats or Postmates between Sept. 15-19 to get a free Mexican Pizza with a $20 minimum order.