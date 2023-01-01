What Penn State is saying about Utah ahead of the Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — All week leading up to the Rose Bowl, Penn State players and coaches have remarked how Utah reminds them of a Big Ten team.

That’s establishing the run game, being tough in the trenches and having a physical, hard-nosed defense.

“They remind you of a Big Ten team. I don’t know specifically in comparisons, but the way they play, I think they are physical by nature, there’s going to be a lot of carryover,” Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcic said.

A tough, physical team — especially in the run game and on defense — has been a hallmark for Kyle Whittingham’s Utes for years. “Physical” is the world that’s used the most around the Pac-12 to describe the Utes.

On Monday, Utah will try and back up that reputation when it plays Penn State, a team that has a lot of similarities to the Utes.

Both teams are going to try and establish the run game early and impose their will on defense with pressure on the quarterback and an effort to slow down the opposing team’s run game.

Micah Bernard and Ja’Quinden Jackson figure to be Utah’s two main running backs in the Rose Bowl and freshman Jaylon Glover could get some carries.

“The guy for both teams is the tailback. You’ve got to slow down the run game. I like both (of Utah’s running) backs. They’ve been a two-headed-monster type of deal and they both run hard,” Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. “I think their backs do a really good job of moving the pile. It’s a knockout by body blows type of operation.”

It’s set to be a pretty even matchup, with Utah favored by just 1.5 points in Las Vegas.

The mirror image even goes down to the players out for the game. Utah is missing its best receiver, Dalton Kincaid, and its best defender, cornerback Clark Phillips III. Penn State is missing its most impactful receiver, Parker Washington, and its top defender, cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Diaz is focused on Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who has been a pivotal part of Utah’s success this season, especially in the two wins over USC this season.

“What you can see that Utah has is Utah has belief. They believe in their leader. Why wouldn’t they, because of the way that he plays the game,” Diaz said.

“When they need a play, whether it’s a two-point conversion in the first match-up against Southern Cal, they’re going to call his number. He’s demonstrated with pretty routine effectiveness that he’s going to deliver it when it’s called to him.”

The Utes rank seventh nationally in points per game (40) and 16th nationally in total offense.

“I think it starts and ends with their quarterback, who really sets the tone for their whole organization,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.

On defense, the Utes are geared to stop the opposing team’s ground game. The Utes rank No. 15 nationally with 107 rushing yards allowed per game.

In its last four contests, Utah hasn’t allowed an opponent to run for more than 62 yards.

“You’re going to see a loaded box. They’re going to get an eighth defender in the box. They’re going to have safety down, play a lot of man,” Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said.

Utah gets to the quarterback often and Morgan Scalley doesn’t hesitate to bring heat in important situations. Utah has 38 sacks on the year, placing it in the top 15 nationally.

Defensive end Gabe Reid leads Utah in quarterback takedowns (5.5), with linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive end Van Fillinger not far behind at 5 sacks on the year.

“They do a great job with their blitz. They play hard-nosed football. They play more like a Big Ten football team than a Pac-12, so it’s what we’re used to. I think it’s gonna be a tremendous battle for both teams,” Seider said.

Again, the comparisons to Penn State abound.

“I think the biggest thing is they’re sound. They’re solid in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams,” Franklin said. “We try to build ourselves in a very similar way. You better be solid in all three facets or they’re going to be able to take advantage of it. I think their physicality is probably what they hang their hat on.”

Diaz is an expert at drawing up exotic blitzes and Penn State has been great at stopping the run, especially late in the season.

“I think they’re very similar to our defense. I see a lot of similarities. Physical, fast, strong. Aggressive at the point of attack. Especially up front. They play relatively low as well just in general just because of how aggressive they are,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said.

“I think the conference championship was one that kind of showed truly how aggressive they can be. They brought a lot of heat against USC.”

The Utes and Nittany Lions meet for the first time ever in the Rose Bowl on Monday at 3 p.m. MST. Utah is trying to win its first-ever Rose Bowl championship, while Penn State is yearning for its first win in the Grandaddy of Them All since 1995.