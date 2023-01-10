Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 
3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 116-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (wearing white) goes up for a shot between Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00).

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes up for a shot between Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz upset Donovan Mitchell’s return to Utah, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Mitchell finished the night with 46 points, matching his regular-season career high as a member of Utah Jazz. But, thanks to some late-game heroics from Jordan Clarkson, the Jazz came back, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • Jordan Clarkson scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter including scoring seven points in a single possession (hitting a 3-pointer while drawing a flagrant 1 foul, hitting a free throw and then getting fouled on another 3-point attempt and hitting three straight free throws).
  • The Jazz did a great job on the glass on Tuesday, grabbing 15 offensive rebounds and scoring 27 second-chance points to the Cavaliers’ 10. Walker Kessler grabbed six offensive boards to lead the Jazz.
  • Despite not having Kelly Olynyk (left ankle sprain), Collin Sexton (hamstring), Talen Horton-Tucker (right ankle sprain), Leandro Bolmaro (illness) and Udoka Azubuike (health and safety protocols), the Jazz got contributions from across the roster including 13 points off the bench from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and 27 total points from the reserve unit.
merlin_2957396.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2957398.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a teammate as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2957400.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives and stops on Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2957402.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battles Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) for the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2957404.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) go after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2957408.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays up a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
