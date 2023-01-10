Disney CEO Bob Iger wants office workers back in office 4 days a week

Disney’s new boss has officially told hybrid employees to return to working in corporate offices for four days of the week starting in March.

What happened: Hybrid workers for Disney were told by CEO Bob Iger that they are required to come back to corporate offices for four days out of the week beginning March 1, according to an email attained by CNBC.

Details: The Washington Post reported that other major businesses like Vanguard and Snap have requested their employees to come into corporate offices more often in the new year.

“You’ve seen lots of companies and CEOs saying they want people back more than they are,” Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said. “I think a lot of companies have been waiting to make these moves.”

While Disney is following suit with some major companies, there are many who have not requested their employees to come into the office.

This announcement comes only two months after Iger’s return to Disney, which makes the decision seem surprising to some, as other companies have not asked their employees to return.

What has been said: “Employees currently working in a hybrid fashion will be asked to spend four days a week on-site, targeting Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays,” Iger wrote in the memo, according to Fortune.

The BBC reported that Iger stated in the memo that working in person will be a benefit to the company in creativity and culture.

Why was the decision made: “As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with,” Iger wrote in the email, per CNN. “In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors.”

