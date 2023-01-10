Facebook Twitter
BYU adds highly rated junior college quarterback

Jake Retzlaff of California’s Riverside City College is the No. 1-rated junior college QB in the country, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings

By Jay Drew
A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Riverside City College quarterback Jake Retzlaff signed with BYU on Tuesday, joining the Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class that also includes Pitt transfer QB Kedon Slovis.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis has some more competition to be BYU’s starting quarterback in its first season in the Big 12 this fall.

Tuesday morning, the Cougars announced the signing of Riverside City College’s Jake Retzlaff, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback who will have three seasons to play two.

“He is one of the best quarterbacks I’ve had (at Centennial. He’s such a smart player. He really loves the game of football and loves to study it.” — Centennial High coach Matt Logan

Retzlaff is ranked as the No. 1 junior college quarterback in the country by ESPN’s recruiting rankings, and No. 46 overall. He played high school football at Centennial High in Corona, California, and graduated in 2021.

Retzlaff was not heavily recruited out of high school because his senior season (2020) was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He began his college career at Golden West College in California and threw for 3,302 yards.

He joined his brother, Reggie, a receiver, at Riverside CC last fall and threw for 4,596 yards and 44 touchdowns.

The Cougars are looking to replace a pair of departing quarterbacks — Jaren Hall and Jacob Conover — in 2023 and signed graduate transfer Slovis, who began his career at USC — last month. Hall has declared for the NFL draft, while Conover has signed with Arizona State.

The Cougars’ quarterbacks room now includes Slovis, Retzlaff, returners Cade Fennegan, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters and Nick Billoups and incoming freshman Ryder Burton, a Springville High graduate. Former Corner Canyon High quarterback Cole Hagen, who committed to Yale out of high school before a church mission, is expected to join BYU this spring as well.

At Centennial, Retzlaff completed 55% of his passes as a sophomore and junior, throwing for 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran for three touchdowns as a junior, with a 6.8 yards per carry average.

“He is one of the best quarterbacks I’ve had (at Centennial),” coach Matt Logan told the Press-Enterprise. “He’s such a smart player. He really loves the game of football and loves to study it. He’s pretty awesome, and now (Riverside CC) has got the brother connection going.”

Jake and Reggie Retzlaff combined for 19 touchdowns and 1,200 yards through the air for Riverside last season.

