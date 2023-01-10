Is this Paul Rudd’s last movie as ‘Ant-Man’? Latest trailer gives a clue

The second trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” gives many clues about what Marvel’s latest film is about.

At first glance, it may seem as if this installment of the Ant-Man is no different than the others, but that isn’t the case. Launching Phase 5, the film will lay out the groundwork for the future. For one, it introduces a villain who will stick around for a while.

The film, rated PG-13, will release on Feb. 17, 2023, a little over a month away. Here’s what we know from the latest trailer.

Scott Lang is back

Paul Rudd reprises his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Opening shots feature Scott on a red carpet. Has Ant-Man become famous?

Screen Rant noted that Scott has been more open about his superhero hustle and his time with the Avengers. Scenes from AvengerCon in “Ms. Marvel” proved Ant-Man’s popularity in this fictional universe.

Meet Kang the Conqueror, the latest villain

In the trailer, Scott isn’t afraid to ask for what he truly wants: time. And Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, can give that to him. According to Collider, the evil mastermind is originally from the 31st century. He seems to know a lot about Scott, his daughter, Cassie, now played by Kathryn Newton, and his problem.

“I don’t care who this guy is. I just lost so much. He can give us a second chance,” Scott says in a voiceover about Cassie.

The first trailer revealed that the time lost in the blip was a result of Cassie’s experiment going wrong, and now Scott was seeking Kang’s help to undo the damage, per Screen Rant.

In introducing Kang, Marvel builds momentum for 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Ant-Man’s daughter got older

A big reason why Scott is willing to make a deal with Kang is that his daughter grew up into a teenager while he was in the blip.

She is seen coming out of a jail cell in one shot from the trailer.

MODOK makes an appearance

An adored evil genius laboratory experiment graces the big screen. MODOK, which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, debuted the comic book world in 1967’s “Tales of Suspense” #94, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, according to Polygon. The character has an animated Hulu series called “M.O.D.O.K.” and it is 10 episodes long.

Could this be Scott Lang’s last movie?

As things go south, Scott is willing to sacrifice himself for the sake of other goals — whether that is the safety of the universe or his daughter is unclear.

“You thought you could win?” Kang says to Ant-Man in the trailer. To this, the Avengers hero responds: “I don’t have to win, we both just have to lose.”

Polygon even pointed out that Scott now has his grown daughter to replace him in the upcoming movies.