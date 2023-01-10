Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 
Former Jazz forward Derrick Favors is back in the NBA

Derrick Favors signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Former Jazz forward Derrick Favors is back in the NBA, and he’s heading to his hometown team.

Favors has signed a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 31-year-old will provide the Hawks with some frontcourt depth with center Clint Capela out with an injury.

It will be a homecoming for Favors, who grew up in Atlanta and played college basketball at Georgia Tech.

The former Jazzman last played in the league on February 24, 2022 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds during his 39-game stint with the Thunder in the 2021-2022 season.

Favors, a long-time starter with the Jazz, played 10 seasons in Utah, averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game over his Jazz career. His best season came in 2015-16, when he averaged 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds.

