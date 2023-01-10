Winners at the Golden Globes 2023

This article will be updated with the winners during The Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes is a red carpet award show with winners chosen by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jerrod Carmichael is the host for the night. According to NBC News, “The awards show is back on television this year after not being televised last year. NBC opted not to air the 2022 ceremony in the wake of mounting criticism surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the event.”

Here’s the list of winners for this year.

Best Picture — Drama

Best Picture — Musical/Comedy

Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama

Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama

Best Actress — Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy

Best Actor — Motion Picture — Musical Comedy

Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Best Director — Motion Picture

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Best Picture - Animated

Best Picture — Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)

Best Score — Motion Picture

Best Song — Motion Picture

Best Drama Series

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Actress — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Best Television Actress — Drama Series

Best Television Actor — Drama Series

Best Television Actress — Musical/Comedy Series

Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress — Television Series

Best Supporting Actor — Television Series

Cecil B. deMille Award

Carol Burnett Award

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2023

According to Deseret News, the Golden Globes will premiere on NBC News at 6 p.m. MT and will be available to stream on Peacock.

