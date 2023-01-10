Winners at the Golden Globes 2023

This article will be updated with the winners during The Golden Globes.
The Golden Globes is a red carpet award show with winners chosen by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Jerrod Carmichael is the host for the night. According to NBC News, “The awards show is back on television this year after not being televised last year. NBC opted not to air the 2022 ceremony in the wake of mounting criticism surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the event.”
Here’s the list of winners for this year.
Best Picture — Drama
Best Picture — Musical/Comedy
Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama
Best Actor — Motion Picture — Drama
Best Actress — Motion Picture — Musical/Comedy
Best Actor — Motion Picture — Musical Comedy
Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Best Director — Motion Picture
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Best Picture - Animated
Best Picture — Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Best Score — Motion Picture
Best Song — Motion Picture
Best Drama Series
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Best Actress — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Best Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Best Television Actress — Drama Series
Best Television Actor — Drama Series
Best Television Actress — Musical/Comedy Series
Best Television Actor — Musical/Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actress — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actor — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress — Television Series
Best Supporting Actor — Television Series
Cecil B. deMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Where to watch the Golden Globes 2023
According to Deseret News, the Golden Globes will premiere on NBC News at 6 p.m. MT and will be available to stream on Peacock.
