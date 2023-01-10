Brendan Fraser did not attend the Golden Globes — he was nominated for ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his performance in “The Whale” but he stuck to his word and did not attend the event.

When Fraser was interviewed by GQ in 2022, he was asked if he would attend the Golden Globe awards if he received a nomination. Fraser told the GQ interviewers, “No, I will not participate.”

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Fraser claimed he was sexually assaulted in 2003. The actor was allegedly groped by Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, during a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Golden Globes are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ.

Fraser claims that Berk touched him inappropriately on the buttocks and around the groin.

He said his experience with Berk is what led him to “retreat” from Hollywood. After the alleged incident, “The Mummy” actor said he got depressed and lost respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Now, he said he wants nothing to do with the organization.

According to Vanity Fair, Berk denied Fraser’s claims and called them “a total fabrication.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has never issued Fraser an apology for the alleged incident. The allegations never received a lot of attention.