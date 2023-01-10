‘Everything Everywhere’ actors dominate at Golden Globes

After receiving six Golden Globe nominations across big categories, it isn’t surprising that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” managed to snag a few awards.

But it was a sight to behold when Michelle Yeoh took the stage to accept an award for best actress in musical or comedy motion pictures.

The story follows Evelyn, an aging Chinese immigrant who goes on a wild adventure and is eventually tasked with saving the world. Her daughter Joy, played by Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan, played by Waymond Wang, become a part of the multiverse story, according to IMDb.

Michelle Yeoh’s emotional speech

The 60-year-old actress clutched the gold statue onstage and said: “I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” adding, “Forty years… I’m not letting go of this.”

“When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true … until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’” she said. She went on to work for big names like Steven Spielberg, Ang Lee, Rob Marshall and James Cameron, but, she said, the opportunities began to disappear when she got older, according to Variety.

“I thought, ‘Hey, come on, girl. You had a really, really good run,’” she said, adding that the A24 film changed the trajectory of her career once again.

“I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people because, at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was fighting for love, for her family,” she said.

Ke Huy Quan of ‘Indiana Jones’ takes home a Golden Globe

She wasn’t the only one from the cast to take home an award. Her movie husband, Quan, also won an award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role.

This was Quan’s first Golden Globe win.

“I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you,” Quan said in his acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He looked back at starting his career on the set of Steven Spielberg’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” as a child actor.

“As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck,” he added. “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid,” he said.

What is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ rated and why?

The film is rated R for some violence, sexual material and language.

According to Common Sense Media, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has a few deaths, bloody scenes and violence and is suitable for teenagers and adults.