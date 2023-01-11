Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

It was Donovan Mitchell’s night, but Jordan Clarkson stole the show

Jazz guard scored nine points in a span of 40 seconds to lift Utah over Cleveland

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE It was Donovan Mitchell’s night, but Jordan Clarkson stole the show
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson goes up for a layup ahead of Cleveland guard Caris LeVert at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson goes up for a layup ahead of Cleveland guard Caris LeVert at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Clarkson’s spectacular fourth quarter lifted the Jazz to victory over the Cavs.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On Sunday night in Memphis, following the Jazz’s loss to the Grizzlies, I was in the Jazz locker room talking to Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson about their next game on the schedule and what it would be like to have Donovan Mitchell return to Vivint Arena in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

Both players made note of how much Mitchell had meant to the Jazz and how they hoped he would get a warm welcome from the fans; Clarkson capped off the conversation with a quip that turned out to be somewhat prophetic. Clarkson tilted his head and flashed his diamond embellished smile.

“He’s probably gonna try to drop like 80 on us,” he said with a laugh. “We’ll see about that. I might have to stop him.”

Mitchell ended up scoring 46 points, matching the most he’d ever scored in the regular season with the Jazz, and he was celebrated with huge ovations. But thanks to Clarkson, the Jazz were the team that walked away with a win.

Related

In the span of 40 seconds Clarkson scored nine points, seven of which came in a single possession, taking the Jazz from a tenuous position in the waning moments to an advantageous position with the clock on their side.

With just under two minutes to play, the Jazz were trailing by five and were struggling to find offense that would put a stop to Mitchell.

Clarkson took a closely-contested 3-pointer with 1:36 on the clock and missed. It felt like that was the Jazz’s last real shot at trying to come back and that all hope was lost. But the ball slipped out of bounds off of Lamar Stevens’ hand and the Jazz were gifted with another shot.

Clarkson put up another 3-pointer and this time, not only did the ball go through the net, but Caris LeVert was issued a Flagrant 1 foul, which would give Clarkson two chances to make a free throw and return possession to the Jazz.

Clarkson made good at the free throw line for the four-point play. It worked once, so why not do it again? The Jazz inbounded the ball, Clarkson put up another 3-pointer and drew contact from LeVert a second time, sending Clarkson to the free throw line for three shots. He made them all.

“He had a seven-point play at one point, which is exactly what I told him to do,” Jazz coach Will Hardy joked after the game. “He made some big plays … you don’t want to count on those things to go in your favor to win a game but you know, we’ve also had some tough breaks during our tough stretch that haven’t gone our way and so sometimes it all levels out.”

“It sucks to lose, but when you see a guy like JC, who has grown so much this year as a playmaker. I’m happy for him.” — Donovan Mitchell on Jordan Clarkson’s heroics Tuesday night

The Jazz started that possession trailing by five and came out on the other side of it with a 109-107 lead.

Then on the Jazz’s next trip down the court, Clarkson drove the lane and hit a floater that extended the Jazz’s lead with just 40 seconds left to play.

Clarkson finished with 32 points, 15 scored in the fourth quarter, nine of which were scored in just 40 seconds.

“It sucks to lose, but when you see a guy like JC, who has grown so much this year as a playmaker,” Mitchell said. “I’m happy for him.”

0109jazz.spt_SW_07586_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hug former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after the game as the Utah Jazz defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Utah won 116-114.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_02161.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes up for a layup ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_01923.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) guards Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 49
merlin_2957402.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battles Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) for the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_02717.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) winks at a teammate as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 49
merlin_2957396.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after sinking a 3-point shot as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 49
merlin_2957398.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to a teammate as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 49
merlin_2957400.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives and stops on Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 49
merlin_2957404.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) go after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 49
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (wearing white) goes up for a shot between Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00).

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes up for a shot between Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 49
merlin_2957408.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays up a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00030.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) talk before the game as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Utah won 116-114.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00178.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes through shootaround prior to the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers playing at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00244.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes through shootaround prior to the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers playing at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00419.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes through shoot around prior to the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers playing at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00640.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with former coach Lamar Skeeter prior to the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers playing at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00834.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes through shootaround prior to the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers playing at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_00899.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) signs autographs as he leaves the floor to dress for the game as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_01059.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) signs autographs as he leaves the floor to dress for the game as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_01834.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) looks to pass as he is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_02318.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) drives to the hoop against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_02881.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) falls out of bounds as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_03460.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) traps the ball on the backboard but is called for goaltending as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_03474.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) puts in a layup as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_03887.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_03971.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) grimaces as he works against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_04121.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_04499_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) questions referee Gediminas Petraitis (50) after foul call as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_04554_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) tries to fake Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_04652_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots and makes the third of three free-throws late in the fourth quarter as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_04842_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) chase after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05102_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) flips in a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05124_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dive after the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05300_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) fouls Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as he goes for a dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05303_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) fouls Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as he goes for a dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05534_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) battles Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) for the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05709_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) goes high for a block on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_05915_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) battles to get off a shot between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
38 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_06375_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) rolls after being being fouled as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_06479_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) behind the three point line as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
40 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_06509_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J. B. Bickerstaff, argues with a referee as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
41 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_06535_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
42 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_06598_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
43 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_07006_2_half.jpg

The Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
44 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_07075_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) puts in a layup after stealing an inbounds pass as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
45 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_07154_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) puts up a last second three point shot as the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Utah won 116-114.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
46 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_07375_2_half.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) hug after the game as the Utah Jazz defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Utah won 116-114.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
47 of 49
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) talk with former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45)

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) talk with former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) after the game as the Utah Jazz defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Utah won 116-114.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
48 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_07919_2_half.jpg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is greeted by fans as he exits the arena as the Utah Jazz defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. 116-114.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
49 of 49
0109jazz.spt_SW_07586_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_02161.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_01923.jpg
merlin_2957402.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_02717.jpg
merlin_2957396.jpg
merlin_2957398.jpg
merlin_2957400.jpg
merlin_2957404.jpg
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (wearing white) goes up for a shot between Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00).
merlin_2957408.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00030.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00178.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00244.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00419.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00640.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00834.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_00899.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_01059.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_01834.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_02318.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_02881.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_03460.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_03474.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_03887.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_03971.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_04121.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_04499_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_04554_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_04652_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_04842_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05102_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05124_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05300_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05303_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05534_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05709_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_05915_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_06375_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_06479_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_06509_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_06535_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_06598_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_07006_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_07075_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_07154_2_half.jpg
0109jazz.spt_SW_07375_2_half.jpg
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) talk with former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45)
0109jazz.spt_SW_07919_2_half.jpg

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Nobody knew what to expect, but Donovan Mitchell’s return was overwhelmingly positive
3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s 116-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Jazz forward Derrick Favors is back in the NBA
Deseret News’ Sarah Todd named 2022 Utah Sportswriter of the Year
Everything that happens to Utah Jazz before the trade deadline could impact a future deal
Grizzlies beat Jazz, even without Ja Morant