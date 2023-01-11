Patrick Mahomes now co-owns a women’s soccer team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has an ownership stake in all of Kansas City’s professional sports teams — except the team he plays for.

On Tuesday, he announced he is now a part owner of the KC Current in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I am thankful for the chance to join (Brittany Mahomes) as part of the (KC Current) ownership team. She and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization, and I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history,” he said on Twitter.

Mahomes joins his wife, a former professional soccer player, and asset managers Angie and Chris Long as owners of the team.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement from the team, per the Kansas City Star. “Patrick has been a huge supporter behind the scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable, and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

In October, the Current made it to the NWSL championship in only their second season, despite finishing the regular season as the fifth seed. Ahead of the championship, the Chiefs star shared his pride for the team in a video posted on the Current’s Twitter account.

Earlier that month, the Current broke ground on the first stadium in the U.S. solely dedicated to a women’s professional soccer team, the Deseret News previously reported.

The 11,500-seat stadium is expected to be completed before the 2024 season.

Professional athletes turned NWSL team owners

Mahomes is part of the wave of current and retired professional athletes investing in the women’s professional soccer league.

The quarterback is the second current NFL player to be an owner of a NWSL team, according to CBS Sports. Chicago Bears guard Michael Schofield is part of the ownership group for the Chicago Red Stars.

Last year, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets became a minority investor in Gotham FC and was later joined by retired athletes Eli Manning, Sue Bird and Carli Lloyd, according to USA Today.

The star-studded ownership group of Angel City FC includes several big names from the world of women’s soccer, including World Cup champions Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East and current WNBA star and NBA analyst Candace Parker are also part of the ownership group, per the team’s website.