In-N-Out fans won’t have to travel West for their burgers and fries

In-N-Out is making plans to expand to the east.

The popular burger and fries chain announced plans for locations as eastward as Tennessee. According to The Guardian, “In-N-Out, ‘a cult that happens to serve burgers and fries,’ as Bon Appétit once put it, was founded in a suburb of Los Angeles, and has expanded to only six other western states in its 75-year history. It currently sells its drive-thru burgers as far east as Texas.”

In-N-Out’s secret menu

The chain is famous for its burgers, but especially its animal fries — a secret menu item. These are fries with In-N-Out sauce (reportedly, thousand island dressing), melted cheese and grilled onions.

If you check the rim of your In-N-Out cup, you’ll also notice a reference to a verse in the Bible, “John 3:16,” in small print — the founder of the burger chain is Christian.

In-N-Out’s eastward expansion

NPR reported that the brand is also opening an “eastern territory office” a little south of Nashville. Restaurants are expected to open in the Nashville area by about 2026.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement about the expansion. He said that it’s expected to create 277 jobs and he enthusiastically welcomed the chain to the state. He noted that the hamburgers are made from ground chuck, the fries come from potatoes, the milkshakes are made from ice cream and milk — the chain relies on real, fresh ingredients to make their iconic meals.

“I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State. Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub,” Lee said. “We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans.”