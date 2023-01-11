Your guide to buying Girl Scout cookies

Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemonades and other Girl Scout cookies have become fan favorites over the years, but now there’s a new cookie in town.

According to the Girl Scouts’ website, the new flavor of cookie is called a Raspberry Rally. It looks vaguely like a Thin Mint cookie — chocolate-coated, thin and crispy, but with a raspberry filling on the inside.

These cookies were announced last year and are available for this year’s season. Delish said, “Before you hit the pavement in search of a box of Raspberry Rallies, keep in mind that the newest Girl Scout cookie will be exclusively sold online via direct shipment.” The cookie is only available from Feb. 27 to March 5.

If you’re looking to buy Girl Scout cookies, here’s a quick guide on how to order them efficiently to get your fix.

Where to get Girl Scout cookies

If you navigate to the Girl Scouts’ cookies website and go to cookie flavors, then you’ll see a pop-up that says “Find Cookies!”

Put in your ZIP code. Then, the website will return with information about the troop closest to you and when they start selling cookies. If you live in the state of Utah, you can also navigate to the Utah Girl Scouts’ website to find cookies. As of Wednesday, the website says that it will be updated in January 2023 with more information.

Supporting your local Girl Scout group by ordering cookies directly from them is a great way to give back to your community.

According to Delish, Girl Scout cookies were sometimes available to order via DoorDash last year, depending on the area in which you lived. Cookies are also available to order online through the Digital Cookie Platform. Check your state’s website for specific details.

What’s the best Girl Scout cookie?

Last year, Thrillist ranked Girl Scout cookies.

Their top five (from fifth to first) were Raspberry Rally, Trefoils/Shortbread, Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites and in first place, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties.

