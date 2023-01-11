Damar Hamlin is headed home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery process at home.

His team announced the news Wednesday morning, noting that Hamlin underwent a series of tests before his release.

“Hamlin was admitted on Monday (to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute) and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

The tweet included a comment from Hamlin’s care team in Buffalo.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician.

Hamlin’s discharge marks his second big move of the week. On Monday, he was transported from the Cincinnati hospital where he received most of his care to Buffalo.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin tweeted Monday.

Hamlin had been hospitalized since he collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His medical team later announced that he’d gone into cardiac arrest on the field and needed the support of a ventilator to breathe.

Since his injury, the NFL community has rallied around Hamlin, including by praying for his quick recovery. NFL players wore “Love for Damar” shirts to their Week 18 games and took part in moments of support for him on the field.

Meanwhile, NFL fans have been donating to Hamlin’s foundation, which serves young people in need through events like toy drives. In the days since his injury, a GoFundMe created by the Chasing M’s Foundation has raised more than $8 million.