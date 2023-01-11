Facebook Twitter
Damar Hamlin is headed home

About 10 days after going into cardiac arrest during an NFL game, Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery process at home.

His team announced the news Wednesday morning, noting that Hamlin underwent a series of tests before his release.

“Hamlin was admitted on Monday (to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute) and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted.

The tweet included a comment from Hamlin’s care team in Buffalo.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician.

Hamlin’s discharge marks his second big move of the week. On Monday, he was transported from the Cincinnati hospital where he received most of his care to Buffalo.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin tweeted Monday.

Hamlin had been hospitalized since he collapsed on the field during the Bills’ Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His medical team later announced that he’d gone into cardiac arrest on the field and needed the support of a ventilator to breathe.

Since his injury, the NFL community has rallied around Hamlin, including by praying for his quick recovery. NFL players wore “Love for Damar” shirts to their Week 18 games and took part in moments of support for him on the field.

Meanwhile, NFL fans have been donating to Hamlin’s foundation, which serves young people in need through events like toy drives. In the days since his injury, a GoFundMe created by the Chasing M’s Foundation has raised more than $8 million.

