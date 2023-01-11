New York Republicans call on George Santos to resign

Leaders within New York Rep. George Santos’ own party are calling for the Republican to resign.

Santos, who admitted to lying about his job experience and college education, is currently under multiple investigations surrounding his campaign finances, the Deseret News reported.

Who in the GOP has called on George Santos to resign?

The New York representative faced little condemnation from the Republican Party up until Wednesday, when Republican leaders from Long Island called for Santos’ resignation.

“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Joseph G. Cairo Jr., the Nassau County party chairman, stated, according to The New York Times.

“Today on behalf of the Nassau County Republican committee I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Nassau County GOP calls for George Santos to resign. pic.twitter.com/NiD5FPZ4eq — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 11, 2023

Will George Santos resign?

When asked Wednesday if he would resign, Santos told ABC reporters: “I will not.”