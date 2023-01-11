Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 
Politics

New York Republicans call on George Santos to resign

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., stands during the 10th round of voting for speaker in the House chamber. Republican leaders in Long Island have called on George Santos to resign.

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., stands during the 10th round of voting for speaker in the House chamber Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Republican leaders in Long Island have called on George Santos to resign.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Leaders within New York Rep. George Santos’ own party are calling for the Republican to resign.

Santos, who admitted to lying about his job experience and college education, is currently under multiple investigations surrounding his campaign finances, the Deseret News reported.

Who in the GOP has called on George Santos to resign?

The New York representative faced little condemnation from the Republican Party up until Wednesday, when Republican leaders from Long Island called for Santos’ resignation.

“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Joseph G. Cairo Jr., the Nassau County party chairman, stated, according to The New York Times.

“Today on behalf of the Nassau County Republican committee I am calling for his immediate resignation.”

Will George Santos resign?

When asked Wednesday if he would resign, Santos told ABC reporters: “I will not.”

