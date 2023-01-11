“Jeopardy!” has opened up about the upcoming hosting schedule — and when fans can expect to see Mayim Bialik take over from Ken Jennings.

When will Mayim Bialik host ‘Jeopardy!’?

When “Jeopardy!” initially announced that Jennings and Bialik had signed deals to be the show’s permanent hosts — an announcement that came more than a year and a half after Alex Trebek’s death — the show indicated that Jennings would host through December with Bialik taking over in January, the Deseret News reported.

But when the new year rolled around, Jennings was still standing behind the hosting lectern.

In the Jan. 9 episode of the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!” the show revealed that Jennings is hosting through January and into February. Bialik will step in beginning Feb. 20 for the High School Reunion Tournament.

Mayim Bialik on the set of “Jeopardy!” Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

“Originally, we did think Mayim was going to come back in January,” said “Jeopardy!” producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss. “Her ‘Call me Kat’ schedule, it evolved, so we are seeing her a little later than we had anticipated. But not for any lack of wanting to have both of our hosts on the show as much as possible — just scheduling. Mayim is a busy, busy woman! We’re excited, though, to have her back.”

The “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament is scheduled to air from Feb. 20 through March 9, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The tournament will see 27 former Teen Tournament contestants — who are now in college — competing for $100,000 and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions, per the Deseret News.

What Mayim Bialik has said about hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Earlier this year, on an episode of the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!” Bialik opened up about hosting “Jeopardy!”

“It’s overwhelming, but in a really good way,” she said, noting that she was excited to share the responsibility with a “Jeopardy!” “legend” like Jennings, the Deseret News reported.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are co-hosts of “Jeopardy!” Associated Press

“I think people don’t realize how many things you’re calculating as host. There’s many opportunities for, ‘Oh my gosh, that was the wrong thing to say,’” she said, adding that “it feels very embarrassing” when the show has to go back and edit a mistake she made during filming. “I think people are like, ‘Oh she’s’ a celebrity, or ‘Oh, she’s got a Ph.D., she shouldn’t make simple math errors.’ But sometimes I do, and it’s very stressful!”

But overall, Bialik said she is grateful to be part of the show’s legacy.

“I’d like to get less nervous as things go on,” she said with a laugh. “It seems like I’m kind of maintaining a level of anxious excitement that may just keep going.”