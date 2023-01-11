Many greats like Steven Spielberg and Cate Blanchett took the stage to accept a Golden Globe award on Tuesday. But the commotion really ensued when Jennifer Coolidge took home the trophy for best actress in a limited series.

The crowd’s loud cheers, roars and standing ovation could have been for either Coolidge’s portrayal of Tanya in “The White Lotus” or for her hilarious speech.

The show, directed by Mike White, is “a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week,” the official description states.

And Coolidge plays the fan-favorite clueless woman on a vacation in Hawaii in Season 1 and exploring Sicily with her husband in Season 2.

Jennifer Coolidge made Mike White cry

Coolidge got on stage and began spilling her heart: “I had such big dreams as a younger person, but they get sort of fizzled by life,” she said, according to CNN.

“You’ve given me a new beginning,” said the 61-year-old actress, addressing show creator Mike White. “My neighbors are speaking to me!”

“I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me,” she exclaimed as she continued to sing his praises.

“This is something all of you — if you don’t know Mike White — this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well, he’s always worried about people, you’re worried about animals, and he really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever (met),” she said.

The camera zoomed in on White’s crying face before shifting focus back to Coolidge.

“I just want to say, Mike White … I love you to death!” she added.

Jennifer Coolidge’s lengthy acting career

Coolidge made her television debut in 1993 with “Seinfeld” Season 5. Coolidge subsequently got cast in “American Pie,” “Best in Show” and “Legally Blonde,” but it wasn’t until White’s HBO series that she received critical praise, according to The Guardian.

The show swooped 10 awards at the Emmys in September last year, and of course, Coolidge took home a trophy, too, for outstanding supporting actress.

“White Lotus” has a TV-MA rating and is available to stream on HBO Max.