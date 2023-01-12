3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 8 Gonzaga

Thanks to blistering 3-point shooting by BYU, the Cougars led No. 8 Gonzaga by as many as 10 points in the second half. But in the end, the Zags rallied and pulled off a dramatic 75-74 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 18,987 at the Marriott Center Thursday night.
- Gonzaga’s Anton Watson, who scored 18 points, blocked a 3-point shot by BYU’s Spencer Johnson just before time expired. The Zags’ Drew Timme led all scorers with 19.
- BYU knocked down 8 of 16 3-pointers in the second half (13 of 25) overall. Jaxson Robinson had five 3s, Gideon George had four and Johnson finished with three.
- The Cougars held the Zags to 34% shooting from the field in the second half. But Julian Strawther buried a game-winning 3 with 9.5 seconds remaining.
