Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 8 Gonzaga

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU Cougars forwards Gideon George (5) and Atiki Ally Atiki (4) after a loss to Gonzaga on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

BYU Cougars forwards Gideon George (5) and Atiki Ally Atiki (4) come off the court after a 75-74 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Thanks to blistering 3-point shooting by BYU, the Cougars led No. 8 Gonzaga by as many as 10 points in the second half. But in the end, the Zags rallied and pulled off a dramatic 75-74 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 18,987 at the Marriott Center Thursday night. 

  • Gonzaga’s Anton Watson, who scored 18 points, blocked a 3-point shot by BYU’s Spencer Johnson just before time expired. The Zags’ Drew Timme led all scorers with 19.
  • BYU knocked down 8 of 16 3-pointers in the second half (13 of 25) overall. Jaxson Robinson had five 3s, Gideon George had four and Johnson finished with three. 
  • The Cougars held the Zags to 34% shooting from the field in the second half. But Julian Strawther buried a game-winning 3 with 9.5 seconds remaining.
BYU mascot Cosmo and a fan react to the tension as the Cougars lead the Gonzaga Bulldogs by one point with 9.5 seconds on the clock at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) reacts after dunking during the game against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) come off the court after a 75-74 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) dunks during the game against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) comes off the court after the Cougars fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 75-74, at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) comes under pressure from Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) and guard Julian Strawther (0) in the final moments of the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) tries to secure a loose ball during the game against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) is charged with a foul as BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) goes to the hoop during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) shoots over Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Malachi Smith (13) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) is charged with an offensive foul as Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (5) falls during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) goes to the hoop against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) and forward Fousseyni Traore (45) celebrate after Traore dunked during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) knocks the ball loose from BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) celebrates after the Bulldogs beat the BYU Cougars, 75-74, at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) and forward Drew Timme (2) celebrate after beating the BYU Cougars, 75-74, at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope comes off the court after the Cougars lost to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 75-74, at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Malachi Smith (13) reacts after beating the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (5) reacts during the game against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) and BYU Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) jump for the ball during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) drives to the hoop ahead of BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) goes to the hoop against BYU Cougars forward Gideon George (5) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars fans react after their team scores on the against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) hits a three late in the game against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) reacts as BYU leads the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots over BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots during the game against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars fans cheer during the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
