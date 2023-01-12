Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

3 keys to No. 7 UCLA’s easy Pac-12 win over Utah, which was without an ailing Branden Carlson

Utah’s best player made the trip to Los Angeles, but missed the game due to a non-COVID illness and the Runnin’ Utes had no answers for the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion

By Jay Drew
SHARE 3 keys to No. 7 UCLA’s easy Pac-12 win over Utah, which was without an ailing Branden Carlson
AP23013183804654.jpg

UCLA guard David Singleton (34) drives past Utah guard Rollie Worster during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Playing without senior center Branden Carlson, who was out with a non-COVID illness, the visiting University of Utah Utes were no match for No. 7 UCLA Thursday night and fell 68-49 to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

UCLA (6-0, 15-2) defeated the Utes for the sixth-straight time as Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona reached double figures in scoring. Sophomore guard Lazar Stefanovic started in Carlson’s place in Utah’s starting lineup, while freshman Keba Keita came off the bench. 

The Utes (5-2, 12-6) fell behind 31-22 at halftime and never really threatened in the second half.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s second Pac-12 loss in as many games:

• Without Carlson clogging the middle and protecting the rim, the Utes played reasonably well inside but didn’t take care of the ball well (15 turnovers) and made just five 3-pointers. UCLA outscored Utah 36-16 in the paint.

• Utah stopper Marco Anthony did a great job on UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez, especially in the first half when the Bruins’ leading scorer didn’t register a field goal on four shots. Jaquez finished with eight points, but needed 11 shots to get there.

• Coach Craig Smith went deep into his bench with Carlson in the building but not playing, as Mike Saunders, Luka Tarlac and Bostyn Holt saw first-half action. Wilguens Exacte hit two of Utah’s six 3-pointers. Smith substituted liberally in the second half, perhaps resting guys for Saturday’s USC game.

AP23013184085173.jpg

Utah forward Bostyn Holt (3) grabs a rebound against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
1 of 10
AP23013183964025.jpg

UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) dunks against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
2 of 10
AP23013183804654.jpg

UCLA guard David Singleton (34) drives past Utah guard Rollie Worster during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
3 of 10
AP23013180930338.jpg

Utah forward Ben Carlson (1) dunks against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
4 of 10
AP23013180739402.jpg

Utah guard Gabe Madsen, right, is defended by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
5 of 10
AP23013180388917.jpg

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin yells instructions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
6 of 10
AP23013180160855.jpg

Utah guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots over UCLA guard Jaylen Clark during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
7 of 10
AP23013179246979.jpg

UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
8 of 10
AP23013179020124.jpg

UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) grabs a rebound over Utah center Keba Keita (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
9 of 10
AP23013178767527.jpg

Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) shoots over UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
10 of 10
AP23013184085173.jpg
AP23013183964025.jpg
AP23013183804654.jpg
AP23013180930338.jpg
AP23013180739402.jpg
AP23013180388917.jpg
AP23013180160855.jpg
AP23013179246979.jpg
AP23013179020124.jpg
AP23013178767527.jpg

Next Up In Sports
‘It’s a painful loss’: No. 8 Gonzaga rallies late to beat BYU in front of sellout crowd at Marriott Center
3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 8 Gonzaga
Report: Every Triple-A ballpark, including the Salt Lake Bees, will use an electronic strike zone in 2023
3 Utah players and a BYU player appear on ESPN’s 2022 Top 100 college football players list
Should the IOC ‘grab Salt Lake City while it can’ to host the 2030 Winter Games?
It’s good news and not-so-good news on Jazz injury front