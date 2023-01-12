Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was chosen to fill retired Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat after Sasse left the Senate to become president of the University of Florida.

Ricketts served as governor of Nebraska from 2015 until last week, when he was replaced by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen. Nebraska term limits kept Ricketts from running for a third term.

Pillen, who Ricketts endorsed, announced Ricketts’ appointment to fill the open Senate seat on Thursday. He said Ricketts was one of nine candidates who put their names forward for the job.

“My job … was to find the best person to represent us, and the process for me has been really, really important,” Pillen said, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

The Washington Post reported that Ricketts said he will run for the Senate in 2024 to fill the remaining two years of Sasse’s term, and that he will run again in 2026 for a full six-year term.

It was well known that Ricketts had wanted the job after Sasse announced he was stepping down. In October, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., backed Ricketts for the post, calling him a “great choice” for the seat.

From a prominent midwestern family, Ricketts’ father is Joe Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade. His family also owns a majority of the Chicago Cubs baseball franchise. Before running for governor, Pete Ricketts worked for Ameritrade.