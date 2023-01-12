To keep online pornography from minors, this new Louisiana law requires age verification

A new Louisiana law meant to stop minors from accessing porn online went into effect at the beginning of the year. It is the first state to require a diver’s license or other government ID to ensure underage users of the internet cannot view websites with adult content.

The law, Act No. 440, requires Bayou State residents to prove they are at least 18 by entering in their government ID to access pornographic websites. The age verification is required by all websites containing content with 33.3% or more pornographic material.

The law requires third-party vendors to verify the age of users.

The Louisiana legislature passed the law nearly unanimously, with 50 Democratic and Republican sponsors. Louisiana GOP state Rep. Laurie Schlegel tweeted that the law is “not a Republican win but a win for children in Louisiana.”

“We require brick and mortar businesses to check ID before providing anyone access to this type of material,” Schlegel told Fox News in a statement. “But somehow we’ve given the internet a free pass.”

She lamented the ease with which children can access adult material online in our modern internet-saturated world. “Research has shown that kids as young as six are now seeking pornography and that 1 in 10 visitors of porn sites are now under 10 years old. This is not acceptable. One researcher even said that children’s unlimited access to extreme and graphic pornography is the ‘largest unregulated social experiment in history’ and our society is paying the price,” she said.

Online pornography is extreme and graphic and only one click away from our children. This is not your daddy's Playboy. And if pornography companies refuse to be responsible, then we must hold them accountable. This law is a first step.

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee introduced a similar idea at the federal level last year. The Shielding Children’s Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net (SCREEN) Act would require age verification for all pornographic websites, and direct the Federal Communications Commission to enforce the mandate.

The Louisiana law also says pornography is “creating a public health crisis and having a corroding influence on minors.” This parallels Utah’s 2016 resolution declaring pornography a public health crisis, becoming the first state to do so.

The new law isn’t without its critics. Some digital privacy advocates warn the law could pose risks to users who submit sensitive identifying data.

Jason Kelley, the associate director of digital strategy at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told NPR identifying information could be collected and sold to identity thieves or be used for blackmail.

The Louisiana law explicitly tells the third-party companies who verify the age of a user not to retain or share the information. But Kelley said it’s difficult to ensure the companies are complying.

Kelly said he doesn’t believe the new age verification is a long term solution to children viewing porn online. “It’s really up to the parent to have conversations with their kid and to really make sure that they know what’s happening on the devices that their teenager is using,” Kelly said.

But those sounding the alarm say parents need tools to help them combat the onslaught of online pornography.

“Given the alarming rate of teenage exposure to pornography, I believe the government must act quickly to enact protections that have a real chance of surviving First Amendment scrutiny. We require age verification at brick-and-mortar shops. Why shouldn’t we require it online?” Lee said in a statement.

