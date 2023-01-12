Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 
Health U.S. & World Utah

New York City nurse strike ends after union reaches deal with hospitals

By Hannah McKinlay
SHARE New York City nurse strike ends after union reaches deal with hospitals
Nurses shout slogans and hold signs during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital.

Nurses shout slogans and hold signs during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in New York. Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends the walkout, the nurses’ union announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Andres Kudacki, Associated Press

More than 7,000 nurses returned to work in New York City Thursday morning from a three-day strike after the New York State Nurses Association reached a tentative deal with two hospitals. Nurses will vote on the deal next week.

The hospitals, Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center, agreed to the nursing association’s conditions for safe staffing and enforcement measures.

“New staffing ratios take effect immediately in a historic breakthrough for hospitals that refused to consider ratios that nurses have been demanding for decades,” New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans said in a statement.

At Montefiore, this means a 1 to 1 patient-nurse ratio in the emergency department and a 5 to 1 ratio for acute care nurses, Hagans also said. Nurses will receive financial compensation if these staffing levels are breached.

Montefiore also promised to open closed areas of the hospital to get patients out of the hallways, according to The Associated Press. Before the nurses went on strike, the hospital offered to raise pay 19.1% and hire 170 nurses.

The strike pushed other New York City hospitals to make similar deals.

Related

The New York State Nurses Association said the strike was important to ensure conditions that New York nurses had previously been denied.

“Two-thirds of RNs across the country say they are planning to leave the profession in the next two years, with understaffing leaving caregivers burnt out and at their breaking point,” the union said. The COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated this understaffing.

Nurses were often forced to work extra hours and skip meals and bathroom breaks due to staffing conditions, the AP reported. With the nurses’ absence, Mount Sinai and Montefiore spent three days postponing elective surgeries, sending ambulances and patients to other hospitals, and relying on administrators to fulfill nurse functions.

The strike was first and foremost to protect patient safety, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

“Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession,” Hagans said.

Related

Next Up In Health
To fight the winter blues ... buy a fish?
Does living near airports with small aircraft expose children to dangerous lead levels?
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved. Here’s what to look out for now
Do you need to wear a mask on airplanes? Here’s what the WHO is saying about COVID-19 spread
The number of animals — including popular pets — who can get COVID is growing
Greenpeace Germany study says it found hazardous chemicals in some Shein products