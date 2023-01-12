2 former Utah Utes are transferring to new schools in the West. Here’s where they’re headed

Two former Utah Utes who entered the transfer portal in the last month have announced their new destinations, and they’re both programs in the West.

On Wednesday, defensive end Tyler Wegis announced that he is headed to Boise State, and on Thursday, linebacker Mason Tufaga announced he is going to Oregon State.

Those are solid landing spots for two players who saw very limited action during their time as Utes.

Wegis, who hails from California, appeared in just one game total after signing with Utah in the Class of 2020.

Tufaga, meanwhile, was a 4-star recruit out of Hawaii in the Class of 2021 who joined the Utes with high expectations but never appeared in a game.

Wegis will be joining a Boise State program that has been very good for a long time and finished the 2022 season undefeated in Mountain West Conference play and 10-4 overall.

Tufaga will be joining an Oregon State program that is in the midst of a big resurgence under head coach Jonathan Smith and finished this season ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press poll.