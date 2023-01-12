Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 
Salt Lake Bees Sports

Report: Every Triple-A ballpark, including the Salt Lake Bees, will use an electronic strike zone in 2023

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Report: Every Triple-A ballpark, including the Salt Lake Bees, will use an electronic strike zone in 2023
Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City is pictured

Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Change is coming to Smith’s Ballpark.

According to a report Thursday by ESPN’s Buster Olney, an electronic strike zone will be implemented in all Triple-A stadiums, including the home of the Salt Lake Bees, in the 2023 season.

All Triple-A games will feature the electronic strike zone, also known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system.

It will be implemented in one of two ways — half of the games will be played with a completely automated system that makes all of the calls and relays the correct call to the umpire, who then calls out ball or strike.

The other half of the games will be “played with an ABS challenge system similar to that used in professional tennis,” per Olney.

The home plate umpire would determine balls and strikes on his own, like normal, but a team would get three challenges per game. When a team uses a challenge, the electronic strike zone will be used to see if the call on the field can be overturned.

The ABS system has been in place in some minor leagues since 2019, when it debuted in the Arizona Fall League.

It was used at times at Smith’s Ballpark in the 2022 season, including a May game against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

It’s the latest experiment by Major League Baseball, which has used the minor leagues to test rule changes before.

Related

In 2017 for example, Smith’s Ballpark implemented a pitch clock for all Bees games. Six years later, MLB announced that the pitch clock has been called up to the big leagues.

All MLB games in 2023 will feature a 15-second pitch clock with the bases empty and a 20-second pitch clock with runners on base.

Next Up In Sports
3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 8 Gonzaga
3 Utah players and a BYU player appear on ESPN’s 2022 Top 100 college football players list
Should the IOC ‘grab Salt Lake City while it can’ to host the 2030 Winter Games?
It’s good news and not-so-good news on Jazz injury front
2 former Utah Utes are transferring to new schools in the West. Here’s where they’re headed
This former NFL player was just taken off a ventilator after saving his kids from drowning