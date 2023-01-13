Best Italian restaurants to try in Utah

Even though Utah isn’t known for its Italian cuisine, there are some restaurants that are too good to miss.

Whether you like Neapolitan pizza or are craving a pasta dish, there are many great options for you to enjoy Italian food in Utah.

With dozens of fantastic restaurants, it was hard to pick. Here are some of the best Italian restaurants in Utah for what you might want.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

If you’re searching for some of the best Neapolitan pizza in Salt Lake City, then Settebello might be the place to go. Its classic margherita pizza or signature Settebello pizza are great options to get here. Be sure to add the vinegar, red pepper flakes and olive oil.

Mastra

This American Fork restaurant has fantastic homemade pasta. Known for its excellent focaccia, this restaurant has great tiramisu (not made with espresso), delectable pasta carbonara and a delightful meatball appetizer.

Caputo’s

Most Salt Lake City residents have heard of or been to Caputo’s. This counter-service restaurant offers some of the best subs in the state with Italian cured meats and cheeses. Caputo’s also has a store full of Italian goods to take home.

Valter’s Osteria

No list of Italian restaurants in Utah would be complete without Valter’s Osteria. Valter Nassi, the late legendary chef behind the restaurant, brought some of the most delicious food to Utah. Located in Salt Lake City, the pasta is delicious and worth a visit.

Caffe Molise

House-made pasta galore at Caffe Molise in Salt Lake City. My favorite dish on the menu is Penne di Caprino, which is garlicky, creamy pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, but every dish on this menu has been stellar. If you’re looking for an elegant evening out in downtown Salt Lake, this is a great restaurant to try.

La Dolce Vita Ristorante Italiano

This Provo-based Italian restaurant specializes in pasta. One of the best dishes available from this restaurant is the pasta a gratte, which is a creamy, cheesy pasta. If you’re looking for a classic Italian restaurant with mom and pop vibes, try La Dolce Vita.

Stoneground Italian Kitchen

This Salt Lake City rustic pizzeria is just cool. When you walk in, the atmosphere feels chic and cool. The food does not disappoint. The organic greens salad has a sherry vinaigrette with delicate cheeses. Their house-made pasta also does not disappoint. For a truly decadent meal, try the pappardelle alla zozzona — you won’t regret it.