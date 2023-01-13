3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 112-108 win over the Orlando Magic

The Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic, 112-108, on Friday night at Vivint Arena.

Despite the Jazz having a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, this one came down to the wire, and it was clutch free throw shooting from Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen blocking a 3-pointer that ended up being essential to the Jazz being able to come away with the win.

The game was the first of a back-to-back set which will be rounded out on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

