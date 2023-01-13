3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 112-108 win over the Orlando Magic
Leading the charge was Lauri Markkanen, who scored a game-high 28 points on just 13 field goal attempts, adding in 17 points from the free throw line
The Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic, 112-108, on Friday night at Vivint Arena.
Despite the Jazz having a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, this one came down to the wire, and it was clutch free throw shooting from Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen blocking a 3-pointer that ended up being essential to the Jazz being able to come away with the win.
The game was the first of a back-to-back set which will be rounded out on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- The Jazz went on a stretch, starting at the end of the first quarter, where they missed 13 straight 3-pointers. They broke that 3-point drought in the third quarter but it was their pressure on the rim, getting to the free throw line and rebounding that kept them in the game.
- Mike Conley was watching from the sidelines in street clothes on Friday, resting the first game of the back-to-back, but the Jazz got both Collin Sexton (right hamstring) and Talen Horton-Tucker (right ankle) back in the rotation and the two combined for 25 points off the bench.