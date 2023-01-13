High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, big comebacks for Layton, Davis and Dixie

Trailing by as much as 20 points, the Darts surged in the second half to force overtime where they took control of the game, defeating the Titans 69-67.

The win moved Davis to 3-1 in what looks to be an extra competitive Region 1. The Darts got 48 combined points from senior Colby Whicker (23 points and five rebounds) and junior Zach Fisher (25 points and eight boards).

Davis shot 65% from the field in the second half and overtime, including 8-for-9 from behind the arc, which allowed them to pull off the gutsy comeback.

“So much respect for Syracuse and coach Mike Russell. Syracuse played great. Proud of the way our guys fought back and were able to pull out the win. We have an amazing group of players that play hard. Hope we can ride this momentum,” Davis coach Chad Sims said.

It was a crazy night of comebacks in Region 1. While Davis was securing its 20-point comeback a few miles up the road, the Lancers fought back from an 11-point halftime deficit to pick up a 59-57 comeback victory of their own over Farmington Friday night.

Layton struggled to find its rhythm early in the game, but as shots began to fall in the second half, it began to see an increase in defensive intensity, which sparked the comeback.

Despite finding its way back into the game, the Lancers still trailed late, but a go-ahead three-pointer from junior Mekhi Martin with just over three seconds remaining gave Layton the margin it needed to eke out the win.

Layton’s KJ Miller scored a team-high 14 points, while Farmington’s Paul Beattie scored a game-high 17 points.

“Basketball is a game of runs. We felt that even though we were down 11 at half that we had our best basketball still in us. I’m proud of how the guys responded coming out of the locker room. To out score them by 13 in the second half, on the road, speaks to who we are as a team. Obviously, Mekhi’s three with 3.2 seconds left was huge, but everyone came up big in this one,” Layton coach Kelby Miller said.

It was back-and-forth from start to finish, but the Wildcats eked out a narrow 45-44 victory on the road over Box Elder, securing their tenth win of the season.

A late bucket from senior Alex Brey gave Wood Cross its go-ahead points, but it was the team’s clutch defensive possession, which lasted through the final buzzer with no points allowed, that typified what was a gritty Region 5 showdown.

The win allowed the 2022 5A runner-up Wildcats to kick off their region campaign with a 1-0 start (10-3 overall). Box Elder fell to 7-5 on the season, but will undoubtedly use the game as fuel when the teams meet again on Feb. 3.

“It was a grinder. Credit to Box Elder, they played great defensively. It was a bit of an ugly game, but our guys made some big plays in the final minutes to get the win,” Wood Cross coach Josh Margetts said.

For Alta, it was all about getting stops in its marquee 5A and Region 8 matchup with Lehi Friday night. Trailing by five heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawks battened down the hatches defensively — picking up six consecutive stops at one point — to secure a 20-9 advantage over the game’s final minutes.

The 62-55 victory improved Alta’s record to 14-1 on the year. Led by Carter Goodfellow (game-high 19 points) and Ace Reiser (18 points), Alta saw four players score in double figures.

“Our guys never quit. We had some guys step up and do whatever they needed to do to get the win. We have unselfish players that want to win and are willing to make the right plays at the right moments,” Alta head coach Travis Ohrn said.

In an intense matchup between two of 4A’s best teams, it was the Flyers who ended the night on top by a 64-56 scoreline.

After trailing by seven going into the final quarter, Dixie limited the Warriors to just four points in the quarter while scoring 19 points of their own. Snow Canyon’s Owen Mackay (game-high 31 points) and Dixie’s Jordan Roberts (29 points) found themselves in a back-and-forth offensive duel throughout the night, providing the sold out Flyer crowd with a pair of awesome individual performances.

With the win, Dixie improved to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.

“Honestly, it was probably one of the greatest basketball atmospheres I have been in. Sold out and both teams battled back and forth like a heavyweight boxing match. Owen had an amazing game and was really tough tonight. It was fun watching him and Jordan battle back-and-forth on the offensive end. Our team stayed together and buckled down on defense and got some consecutive stops in the fourth quarter. So proud of our team and the effort they gave tonight,” said Dixie coach Tyler Roberts.

