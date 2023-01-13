James Holzhauer is returning to ‘Jeopardy!’ for a big tournament — with Ken Jennings as host

A Washington Post article details a “Jeopardy!” taping last fall, when co-host Ken Jennings interacted with the studio audience during a break in filming. At one point, someone in the crowd asked Jennings if he was friends with other “Jeopardy!” champions. Jennings brought up James Holzhauer, who accrued more than $2.4 million over a 32-game winning streak in 2019. But since hosts are not supposed to hang out with contestants, Jennings said, he has had to limit his interactions.

“Which, if you have met James, is not the hugest loss,” Jennings told the audience. “Just kidding. He is lovely.”

Whether it’s during a regular-season taping of “Jeopardy!” or the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament or social media, Jennings and Holzhauer have a robust history of roasting each other. Now, fans can see their friendship come to life in a new “Jeopardy!” tournament that will soon premiere on ABC — “Jeopardy! Masters.”

What is ‘Jeopardy! Masters’?

On Jan. 11, “Jeopardy!” announced a “Masters” tournament that will see six of the quiz show’s highest-ranked contestants competing against each other, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That includes 40-game champion Amy Schneider, who is No. 2 for most consecutive games won in show history; 38-game winner Matt Amodio and 32-game champ Holzhauer, who are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, for most games won; Mattea Roach, a 23-game champ who is the youngest super-champion in “Jeopardy!” history; Sam Buttrey, who won the inaugural Professors Tournament in 2021; and Andrew He, a five-game champ who beat Roach during the semifinal round of the 2022 Tournament of Champions to compete against Schneider and Buttrey in the finals (Schneider ended up winning).

Jennings, meanwhile, will be on the other side of the playing field as host.

Look at this Jeopardy! Masters lineup. I’m glad I’m hosting and not playing. https://t.co/AciD5oLNgd — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 12, 2023

“Look at this Jeopardy! Masters lineup,” Jennings shared on Twitter Jan. 11. “I’m glad I’m hosting and not playing.”

Each hourlong episode will feature different combinations of the six contestants competing in two games, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The tournament will end with the crowning of a “Jeopardy!” “master.”

Michael Davies, the executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!” alluded to the tournament on the Jan. 9 episode of the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!” He noted that a “Jeopardy!” resolution for 2023 was to “make ‘Masters’ happen and get the ‘Masters’ right.”

“And build something which is permanent,” he continued. “I don’t want to just like do ‘Masters’ and do it once like GOAT (the ‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ tournament). “I want ‘Masters’ to be an annual event. I want that to be the pinnacle event of the top of the pyramid of all of ‘Jeopardy!’”

When does ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters premiere?

“Jeopardy!” has not yet announced a premiere date for “Masters,” although the show did indicate in a social media post that it would be “coming soon” to ABC.

In the meantime, some of the contestants are already being vocal and sharing their enthusiasm for the tournament.

“Can’t wait to find out what the prize is for the one of us who finishes second to James!” Amodio tweeted.