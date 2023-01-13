Disney Channel fans, ‘Phineas and Ferb’ is coming back with new episodes

After years since its debut, the fan-favorite Disney show “Phineas and Ferb” is coming back with new episodes.

The show’s creator, Dan Povenmire, closed a deal with Disney+ and made the announcement during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to Variety. He also revealed that Season 2 of his most recent show “Hamster & Gretel” will be in the making.

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of ‘Phineas and Ferb,’” Povenmire said. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Meanwhile, Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, praised Povenmire for his talent in creating stories that encompass humor and heart, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way,” he said.

According to Disney’s official description, the animated series “follows the adventures of Phineas Flynn and his English stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, on their summer vacation. Each day, the boys and their friends take on some ambitious new project, sometimes to help someone in need, but often just to create something fun.”

Their adventures usually bug their older sister Candace who is always trying to tell their mom what the brothers are up to. While Phineas and Ferb have fun, their pet platypus, Perry, fights evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz in his attempts to take over New York City.

There will be 40 new episodes. The release date is unknown for now.

“Phineas and Ferb” was released in 2008 on Disney Channel, airing till 2012 before moving to Disney XD and officially ending 3 years later. The show paved way for two movies as well — “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” according to Polygon.