Jaren Hall named a prospect to watch at Senior Bowl

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is one of several players with Utah ties who will be participating in the Senior Bowl week festivities in a few weeks.

One NFL writer believes, too, that Hall could make a strong impression at the annual event designed to give players a platform in front of pro personnel and coaches ahead of the NFL draft.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter identified Hall as one of 10 players to watch at the Senior Bowl — practices begin Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama, with the game set for Feb. 4 on the University of South Alabama campus.

“Hall left school with eligibility remaining, but he is a mature 24-year-old (having served a two-year Mormon mission before playing with the Cougars) possessing the physical tools to make it in the league,” Reuter wrote.

“Hall’s velocity and tight ball out of the pocket allow him to deliver to his first, second or third read — but he also shows touch when needed. Hall’s a wizard on the move, as well, finding downfield targets or racing for big gains. If his ball placement is on point in Mobile, his name will appear on many ‘risers’ lists after the event.”

Hall, the lone quarterback on Reuter’s list, declared for the NFL draft at the end of December.

He was BYU’s starter the past two seasons and finished his collegiate career throwing for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 65% of his passes. Hall also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns as a Cougar.

There are expected to be several players with Utah ties in attendance at the Senior Bowl this year.

While the official rosters haven’t been released, Utah players who’ve accepted invites to the 2023 Senior Bowl include offensive tackle Blake Freeland (BYU, Herriman High), tight ends Cameron Latu (Olympus High) and Dalton Kincaid (Utah), wide receiver Puka Nacua (BYU, Orem High) and defensive tackle Siaki Ika (East High).

